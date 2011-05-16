Z68 Express Roundup: Three Motherboards Do Battle Around $200

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge): 3.40 GHz, 8.0 MB Cache, LGA 1155 CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste P67 Baseline Asus P8P67 Deluxe, P67 Express PCH BIOS 1502 (03/02/2011) RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD (16 GB) DDR3-2200 at DDR3-1600 CAS 9, 1.60 V Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 270.61 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1030

We wanted to see how these Z68 motherboards would stack-up against a solid P67-based product. Asus’ P8P67 Deluxe fills that role.

Chosen for its good overall performance, Samsung’s 470-series 256 GB drive is now a member of our standardized test hardware.

Seasonic’s X760 power supply became a member of our standardized hardware set by offering excellent efficiency, modular cables, and a solid reputation of reliability.

We had to go beyond the realm of standardized parts to test the overclocking capabilities of today’s motherboards. G.Skill’s RipJaws X DDR3-2200 16 GB kit allows us to test the limits of a fully-loaded board, though only two modules (8 GB) were needed for other benchmarks. Defaulting to DDR3-1600 CAS 9, its XMP-2200 register was used for overclocking.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 graphics card minimizes GPU bottlenecks as we test the performance capability of each motherboard.