ASRock Z97M Pro4 Motherboard Review

How We Tested

Test Bench Components

The PSU is different on this bench compared to what Thomas used on other Z97 reviews. While he was able to send me the rest of the usual hardware, the PSU wasn't available. I'm using the be quiet! Straight Power 10 I used on the $60 roundup. At 500W it's a lower-capacity unit, but it's still plenty powerful to drive a 4C/8T i7 and 290X. The power readings may be a few watts lower from what they'd be with one of Thomas' larger PSUs, but it won't be enough to affect an award or recommendation.

Software And Drivers

Graphics AMD Catalyst 14.4

Benchmark Suite

Gaming Battlefield 4 Version 1.0.0.1, DirectX 11, 100-sec. Fraps "Tashgar" Test Set 1: Medium Quality Preset, No AA, 4X AF, SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 4X MSAA, 16X AF, HBAO Grid 2 Version 1.0.85.8679, Direct X 11, Built-in Benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 8x MSAA Arma 3 Version 1.08.113494, 30-Sec. Fraps "Infantry Showcase" Test Set 1: Standard Preset, No AA, Standard AF Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, 8x FSAA, Ultra AF Far Cry 3 V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC, SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO Adobe CC Adobe After Effects CC Version 12.0.0.404: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly Adobe Photoshop CC Version 14.0 x64: Filter 15.7MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates Adobe Premeire Pro CC Version 7.0.0 (342), 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality Media iTunes Version 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format Lame MP3 Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 kb/s) Handbrake CLI Version: 0.99: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48000 Hz, 2-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile) TotalCodeStudio 2.5 Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV Productivity ABBYY FineReader Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages Adobe Acrobat 11 Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption Autodesk 3ds Max 2013 Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080 Blender Version: 2.68A, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1 Visual Studio 2010 Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted Compression WinZip Version 18.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r" WinRAR Version 5.0: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3" 7-Zip Version 9.30 alpha (64-bit): THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Synthetics 3DMark 11 Version: 1.0.5.0, Benchmark Only 3DMark Professional Version: 1.2.250.0 (64-bit), Fire Strike Benchmark PCMark 8 Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test SiSoftware Sandra Version 2014.02.20.10, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia / Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth Benchmarks

Each board is set to stock clocks, Speed Step and energy-saving features are enabled, and the CPU fan is set to maximum. I use Windows' default "Balanced" power option preset for idle power consumption and "Performance" during the bench runs.

We're looking for oddities in the bench scores. Boring benchmarks are good benchmarks for motherboards. Dramatic score leads are due to motherboard cheats and hidden clock boosts while a board lagging behind is usually a configuration conflict.

In this particular case, the most current and pertinent comparison data I have is with the ASRock Z97M-ITX/AC and MSI Z97I-AC. Those ITX boards sometimes suffered CPU throttling due to limited VRMs. The MSI board even had internal power limits, degrading performance. This will correct itself as we get more mATX reviews up.