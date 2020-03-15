To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.
Results 1-8: Load Regulation
The load regulation is extra tight on all rails but 5VSB, where it is just satisfactory.
Hold-Up Time
Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.
Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time is close to 20ms and the power-ok signal is accurate.
Inrush Current
Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.
Results 13-14: Inrush Current
The inrush current is quite high with 230V, and at normal levels with 115V input.
10-110% Load Tests
These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|4.414A
|1.999A
|1.986A
|0.984A
|74.953
|85.554%
|0
|<6.0
|44.89°C
|0.925
|12.087V
|4.999V
|3.327V
|5.082V
|87.609
|40.38°C
|115.09V
|2
|9.855A
|3.000A
|2.977A
|1.184A
|150.006
|89.178%
|0
|<6.0
|45.67°C
|0.954
|12.087V
|4.996V
|3.325V
|5.069V
|168.210
|40.68°C
|115.09V
|3
|15.632A
|3.504A
|3.475A
|1.384A
|225.008
|90.311%
|0
|<6.0
|46.28°C
|0.969
|12.088V
|4.994V
|3.324V
|5.057V
|249.149
|40.76°C
|115.09V
|4
|21.413A
|4.004A
|3.972A
|1.586A
|300.016
|90.252%
|478
|9.8
|41.19°C
|0.977
|12.087V
|4.995V
|3.322V
|5.045V
|332.421
|47.35°C
|115.09V
|5
|26.810A
|5.007A
|4.971A
|1.788A
|374.482
|90.004%
|820
|24.7
|42.18°C
|0.981
|12.084V
|4.994V
|3.320V
|5.034V
|416.071
|49.13°C
|115.09V
|6
|32.245A
|6.011A
|5.967A
|1.992A
|449.422
|89.591%
|829
|24.9
|42.49°C
|0.983
|12.083V
|4.992V
|3.318V
|5.020V
|501.640
|50.36°C
|115.09V
|7
|37.708A
|7.017A
|6.968A
|2.197A
|524.740
|89.120%
|840
|25.2
|43.20°C
|0.986
|12.083V
|4.989V
|3.316V
|5.007V
|588.799
|52.07°C
|115.09V
|8
|43.167A
|8.003A
|7.965A
|2.404A
|599.940
|88.555%
|857
|25.6
|44.05°C
|0.987
|12.084V
|4.987V
|3.314V
|4.993V
|677.475
|53.35°C
|115.09V
|9
|48.996A
|8.526A
|8.454A
|2.408A
|674.575
|87.881%
|1100
|32.7
|44.37°C
|0.989
|12.084V
|4.985V
|3.312V
|4.986V
|767.603
|54.62°C
|115.09V
|10
|54.639A
|9.030A
|8.970A
|3.023A
|749.793
|87.071%
|1487
|40.4
|45.55°C
|0.990
|12.081V
|4.984V
|3.310V
|4.963V
|861.130
|56.59°C
|115.08V
|11
|60.876A
|9.032A
|8.976A
|3.027A
|825.022
|86.257%
|1945
|47.1
|46.84°C
|0.990
|12.079V
|4.982V
|3.309V
|4.956V
|956.474
|58.64°C
|115.08V
|CL1
|0.102A
|12.000A
|11.998A
|0.000A
|100.900
|84.017%
|605
|16.1
|42.54°C
|0.943
|12.100V
|4.987V
|3.319V
|5.086V
|120.095
|50.10°C
|115.11V
|CL2
|62.010A
|1.000A
|1.000A
|1.000A
|762.286
|87.484%
|1553
|41.3
|45.01°C
|0.990
|12.078V
|4.993V
|3.317V
|5.020V
|871.341
|55.78°C
|115.09V
The power supply has high tolerance in increased operating temperatures, and the efficiency levels are satisfactory. Even at such high temperatures, the PSU meets the 80 PLUS Gold requirements.
20-80W Load Tests
In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.229A
|0.499A
|0.493A
|0.196A
|19.982
|69.437%
|0
|<6.0
|0.840
|12.074V
|5.008V
|3.333V
|5.108V
|28.777
|115.08V
|2
|2.456A
|0.999A
|0.993A
|0.392A
|39.970
|79.867%
|0
|<6.0
|0.895
|12.080V
|5.001V
|3.329V
|5.101V
|50.046
|115.09V
|3
|3.688A
|1.499A
|1.487A
|0.589A
|60.002
|84.053%
|0
|<6.0
|0.918
|12.081V
|5.001V
|3.329V
|5.094V
|71.386
|115.09V
|4
|4.912A
|2.000A
|1.983A
|0.786A
|79.952
|86.472%
|0
|<6.0
|0.926
|12.084V
|4.999V
|3.328V
|5.087V
|92.460
|115.09V
With 20% and 40% load, it would be nice to see higher than 70% and 80% efficiency levels, respectively.
2% or 10W Load Test
Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.079A
|0.210A
|0.210A
|0.052A
|15.036
|63.507%
|0
|<6.0
|0.818
|12.063V
|5.013V
|3.334V
|5.113V
|23.676
|115.08V
The unit cannot pass the 70% mark, with 2% of its max-rated-load and this means that it doesn't meet the corresponding ATX requirement which will be in effect
Efficiency
Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.
Results 15-18: Efficiency
The overall efficiency at normal loads is satisfactory, although lower than what the majority of the competition achieves, while with light loads is high enough. The problem is with a 2% load, where the PSU cannot reach the 70% mark.
5VSB Efficiency
|Test #
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|0.100A
|0.511
|72.585%
|0.111
|5.112V
|0.704
|115.12V
|2
|0.250A
|1.278
|75.666%
|0.223
|5.109V
|1.689
|115.12V
|3
|0.550A
|2.807
|77.094%
|0.334
|5.103V
|3.641
|115.12V
|4
|1.000A
|5.093
|77.015%
|0.402
|5.093V
|6.613
|115.12V
|5
|1.500A
|7.622
|77.044%
|0.438
|5.081V
|9.893
|115.12V
|6
|3.000A
|15.126
|75.728%
|0.488
|5.042V
|19.974
|115.11V
Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency
The 5VSB circuit needs an upgrade, for increased efficiency.
Power Consumption In Idle And Standby
|Mode
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Watts
|PF/AC Volts
|Idle
|12.046V
|5.017V
|3.333V
|5.118V
|8.985
|0.595
|115.1V
|Standby
|0.057
|0.009
|115.1V
Results 21-22: Vampire Power
The PSU consumes low energy levels at standby.
Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise
All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The fan profile is highly relaxed, even at high operating temperatures that exceed 40 degrees Celsius.
The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.
The semi-passive operation doesn't last long, but the fan's speeds remain low in all cases, and so does the noise output.
