Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is extra tight on all rails but 5VSB, where it is just satisfactory.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is close to 20ms and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is quite high with 230V, and at normal levels with 115V input.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.414A 1.999A 1.986A 0.984A 74.953 85.554% 0 <6.0 44.89°C 0.925 12.087V 4.999V 3.327V 5.082V 87.609 40.38°C 115.09V 2 9.855A 3.000A 2.977A 1.184A 150.006 89.178% 0 <6.0 45.67°C 0.954 12.087V 4.996V 3.325V 5.069V 168.210 40.68°C 115.09V 3 15.632A 3.504A 3.475A 1.384A 225.008 90.311% 0 <6.0 46.28°C 0.969 12.088V 4.994V 3.324V 5.057V 249.149 40.76°C 115.09V 4 21.413A 4.004A 3.972A 1.586A 300.016 90.252% 478 9.8 41.19°C 0.977 12.087V 4.995V 3.322V 5.045V 332.421 47.35°C 115.09V 5 26.810A 5.007A 4.971A 1.788A 374.482 90.004% 820 24.7 42.18°C 0.981 12.084V 4.994V 3.320V 5.034V 416.071 49.13°C 115.09V 6 32.245A 6.011A 5.967A 1.992A 449.422 89.591% 829 24.9 42.49°C 0.983 12.083V 4.992V 3.318V 5.020V 501.640 50.36°C 115.09V 7 37.708A 7.017A 6.968A 2.197A 524.740 89.120% 840 25.2 43.20°C 0.986 12.083V 4.989V 3.316V 5.007V 588.799 52.07°C 115.09V 8 43.167A 8.003A 7.965A 2.404A 599.940 88.555% 857 25.6 44.05°C 0.987 12.084V 4.987V 3.314V 4.993V 677.475 53.35°C 115.09V 9 48.996A 8.526A 8.454A 2.408A 674.575 87.881% 1100 32.7 44.37°C 0.989 12.084V 4.985V 3.312V 4.986V 767.603 54.62°C 115.09V 10 54.639A 9.030A 8.970A 3.023A 749.793 87.071% 1487 40.4 45.55°C 0.990 12.081V 4.984V 3.310V 4.963V 861.130 56.59°C 115.08V 11 60.876A 9.032A 8.976A 3.027A 825.022 86.257% 1945 47.1 46.84°C 0.990 12.079V 4.982V 3.309V 4.956V 956.474 58.64°C 115.08V CL1 0.102A 12.000A 11.998A 0.000A 100.900 84.017% 605 16.1 42.54°C 0.943 12.100V 4.987V 3.319V 5.086V 120.095 50.10°C 115.11V CL2 62.010A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 762.286 87.484% 1553 41.3 45.01°C 0.990 12.078V 4.993V 3.317V 5.020V 871.341 55.78°C 115.09V

The power supply has high tolerance in increased operating temperatures, and the efficiency levels are satisfactory. Even at such high temperatures, the PSU meets the 80 PLUS Gold requirements.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.229A 0.499A 0.493A 0.196A 19.982 69.437% 0 <6.0 0.840 12.074V 5.008V 3.333V 5.108V 28.777 115.08V 2 2.456A 0.999A 0.993A 0.392A 39.970 79.867% 0 <6.0 0.895 12.080V 5.001V 3.329V 5.101V 50.046 115.09V 3 3.688A 1.499A 1.487A 0.589A 60.002 84.053% 0 <6.0 0.918 12.081V 5.001V 3.329V 5.094V 71.386 115.09V 4 4.912A 2.000A 1.983A 0.786A 79.952 86.472% 0 <6.0 0.926 12.084V 4.999V 3.328V 5.087V 92.460 115.09V

With 20% and 40% load, it would be nice to see higher than 70% and 80% efficiency levels, respectively.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.079A 0.210A 0.210A 0.052A 15.036 63.507% 0 <6.0 0.818 12.063V 5.013V 3.334V 5.113V 23.676 115.08V

The unit cannot pass the 70% mark, with 2% of its max-rated-load and this means that it doesn't meet the corresponding ATX requirement which will be in effect

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency at normal loads is satisfactory, although lower than what the majority of the competition achieves, while with light loads is high enough. The problem is with a 2% load, where the PSU cannot reach the 70% mark.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.511 72.585% 0.111 5.112V 0.704 115.12V 2 0.250A 1.278 75.666% 0.223 5.109V 1.689 115.12V 3 0.550A 2.807 77.094% 0.334 5.103V 3.641 115.12V 4 1.000A 5.093 77.015% 0.402 5.093V 6.613 115.12V 5 1.500A 7.622 77.044% 0.438 5.081V 9.893 115.12V 6 3.000A 15.126 75.728% 0.488 5.042V 19.974 115.11V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB circuit needs an upgrade, for increased efficiency.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.046V 5.017V 3.333V 5.118V 8.985 0.595 115.1V Standby 0.057 0.009 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU consumes low energy levels at standby.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan profile is highly relaxed, even at high operating temperatures that exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The semi-passive operation doesn't last long, but the fan's speeds remain low in all cases, and so does the noise output.

