Asus ROG Strix Z370-I Gaming Motherboard Review

How We Test

With three Mini-ITX boards to compare, we can finally drop the ATX from our small motherboard comparisons. We’re still using the big test components though, if only to produce results that can be translated from one article to another.

Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Graphics Driver GeForce 382.53

Back during the X299 launch, we upgraded our test bed to handle the tremendous heat produced by the Core i9-7900X. Our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid cooler system sample serves the same purpose for the newer, lower heat Core i7-8700K. Cooler Master’s HAF-XB provides an optimal layout to blow the Celsius S24’s fans sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator.

Comparison Products

Asus ROG Strix Z370-I Gaming View Site

Gigabyte Z370N WiFi View Site

MSI Z370I Gaming Pro Carbon AC View Site

All of the boards in today’s test have a broad enough range of overclock settings to reach similar heights, but Asus’ smaller DRAM voltage increments make it more likely that overclockers will approximate their target DIMM voltage.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine Game Tests and Settings Ashes of Singularity Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium Preset, No AFxUltra High Preset, 16x AF Metro Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF The Talos Principle Version 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF

