Asus ROG Strix Z370-I Gaming Motherboard Review

By

How We Test

With three Mini-ITX boards to compare, we can finally drop the ATX from our small motherboard comparisons. We’re still using the big test components though, if only to produce results that can be translated from one article to another.

SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
Graphics DriverGeForce 382.53

Back during the X299 launch, we upgraded our test bed to handle the tremendous heat produced by the Core i9-7900X. Our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid cooler system sample serves the same purpose for the newer, lower heat Core i7-8700K. Cooler Master’s HAF-XB provides an optimal layout to blow the Celsius S24’s fans sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator.

Comparison Products

Asus ROG Strix Z370-I Gaming

Gigabyte Z370N WiFi

MSI Z370I Gaming Pro Carbon AC

All of the boards in today’s test have a broad enough range of overclock settings to reach similar heights, but Asus’ smaller DRAM voltage increments make it more likely that overclockers will approximate their target DIMM voltage.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 8Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
3DMark 13Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
SiSoftware SandraVersion 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
DiskSPD4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
Cinebench R15Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
CompuBenchVersion 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
BlenderVersion 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
7-ZipVersion 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
Adobe After Effects CCRelease 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine
Adobe Photoshop CCRelease 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
Adobe InDesign CCRelease 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine
Adobe IllustratorRelease 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine
Game Tests and Settings
Ashes of SingularityVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
F1 20152015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium Preset, No AFxUltra High Preset, 16x AF
Metro Last Light ReduxVersion 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
The Talos PrincipleVersion 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • John Philips 20 February 2018 13:53
    Would love to see an z370 ITX roundup...
  • Crashman 20 February 2018 15:23
    20725136 said:
    Would love to see an z370 ITX roundup...

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/asus-rog-strix-z370-i-gaming-motherboard,5381.htmlhttp://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/msi-z370i-gaming-pro-carbon-ac-motherboard,5341.htmlhttp://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gigabyte-z370n-wifi-mini-itx-coffee-lake-motherboard,5325.html
  • MCBowler78 02 April 2018 06:57
    Thanks for mentioning the Load-Line Calibration bug on the Asus ROG STRIX z370-i gaming motherboard. The Load-Line Calibration bug was wreaking havoc on an 8700 non k Dancase A4-SFX build. Selected 'default' vs 'auto' and it seems to have fixed stabilized temps and voltage.
  • Alex Atkin UK 04 April 2018 19:28
    I must have gotten lucky while fiddling with the overclocking settings as it seems I the load line calibration auto must have gotten turned off as I'm hitting 4.6Ghz all-core turbo on an 8600K without any issues. I will keep an eye on heavy AVX workloads though just to be sure.
