Asus X99 Pro Motherboard Review: More Memory Multipliers

Results: Benchmarks, Power, And Efficiency
Retained hardware and software settings from our X99 launch round-up allows me to compare the performance of every tested X99 motherboard to the most recent products. Asus' X99 Pro gives us the opportunity to see an extra month of firmware development in action, without any other advantages.
Synthetic Benchmark Results
Synthetic benchmarks are perfect for showing whether a single component is running out-of-range (under or overclocked), and how well each manufacturer optimizes memory for performance (in addition to the standard SPD settings). In this case, the X99 Pro ties our formerly-tested MSI motherboard for top memory performance.
Gaming Benchmark Results
Though the X99 Pro approaches the average gaming performance of previously-tested ATX boards, it's down slightly in Far Cry 3. That could be due to its slightly lower (99.8MHz) BCLK, but it’s more likely a quirk in the test.
Application Benchmark Results
The X99 Pro gains a second in Adobe Photoshop and ABBYY FineReader, though rounding difference mean it was probably closer to a few milliseconds. A larger three-second lead in 7-Zip isn’t as easy to discount.
Power, Heat And Efficiency
The X99 Pro pulls slightly more power than average across all tests, but gets particularly hungry when loaded. Thermal results at full CPU load indicate that it’s probably using a slightly higher voltage than the other product, and the result is 3.9% below-average efficiency.
Maybe the next round of Extreme chips will present something better from an upgrade standpoint, at least for those still on X79. But for people still on X58, obviously, it's a different story.
Because the charts can only hold a certain number of systems, and the mATX tests were newer (newer firmware, which made the 1.25x strap more stable, which allowed addition of the 125MHz+ BCLK test).
Sorry that we can't retest every single board for every review, but if you look at the Extreme4 review you'll see that everything else (apart from 1.25x strap optimization in firmware) is the same.
I still probabally won't buy it because I need dual gigabit LAN. If they had only included another gigabit LAN port or made slot 3 a 1x slot. I don't want to steal lanes from my GPUs for an extra gigabit LAN port.