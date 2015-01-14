Asus X99 Pro Motherboard Review: More Memory Multipliers

Results: Benchmarks, Power, And Efficiency

Retained hardware and software settings from our X99 launch round-up allows me to compare the performance of every tested X99 motherboard to the most recent products. Asus' X99 Pro gives us the opportunity to see an extra month of firmware development in action, without any other advantages.

Synthetic Benchmark Results

Synthetic benchmarks are perfect for showing whether a single component is running out-of-range (under or overclocked), and how well each manufacturer optimizes memory for performance (in addition to the standard SPD settings). In this case, the X99 Pro ties our formerly-tested MSI motherboard for top memory performance.

Gaming Benchmark Results

Though the X99 Pro approaches the average gaming performance of previously-tested ATX boards, it's down slightly in Far Cry 3. That could be due to its slightly lower (99.8MHz) BCLK, but it’s more likely a quirk in the test.

Application Benchmark Results

The X99 Pro gains a second in Adobe Photoshop and ABBYY FineReader, though rounding difference mean it was probably closer to a few milliseconds. A larger three-second lead in 7-Zip isn’t as easy to discount.

Power, Heat And Efficiency

The X99 Pro pulls slightly more power than average across all tests, but gets particularly hungry when loaded. Thermal results at full CPU load indicate that it’s probably using a slightly higher voltage than the other product, and the result is 3.9% below-average efficiency.