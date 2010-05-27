Gamers: Do You Need More Than An Athlon II X3?

Minimum FPS Benchmarks: Radeon HD 5870 In CrossFire
Let's examine the minimum frame rates with the Radeon HD 5870 CrossFire setups:
The Intel Core i7-920 has a solid advantage in every game except for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat. Of course, the Far Cry 2 lead is mostly theoretical, as the frame rate is in excess of 60 FPS across all resolutions (although that still allows for a 9 FPS advantage over the Athlon II X3 440).
Far Cry 2 is clearly CPU-bottlenecked when it comes to the Athlon II X3 440. The result is the same across all resolutions.
the whole thing seems to slightly contradict the 'balanced PC' articles though. why put such a cheap CPU in a system with such a powerful GPU? is the budget really going to be THAT tight?
except very high end gaming, I realy do not see a reason to go after the i7.
what I am missing from the article is the X3 vs Intel cpus in the same price range. maybe a followup would do some good :-)
I'd guess at least 90% of users never overclock anything.
To be fair though, probably 90% of Tom's readers do.
my thought is that for single card users (not necessarily 58xx type not because it's not good but is for sure not budget friendly) and normal monitors (1680x1050) a triple or even dual core amd is enough.