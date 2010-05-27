Gamers: Do You Need More Than An Athlon II X3?

Minimum FPS Benchmarks: Radeon HD 5870 In CrossFire

Let's examine the minimum frame rates with the Radeon HD 5870 CrossFire setups:

The Intel Core i7-920 has a solid advantage in every game except for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat. Of course, the Far Cry 2 lead is mostly theoretical, as the frame rate is in excess of 60 FPS across all resolutions (although that still allows for a 9 FPS advantage over the Athlon II X3 440).

Far Cry 2 is clearly CPU-bottlenecked when it comes to the Athlon II X3 440. The result is the same across all resolutions.