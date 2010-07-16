Intel Pentium 4 Vs. Atom: A Battle Of The Generations

Test Systems And 3DMark Vantage

System Hardware Hardware Details Performance Benchmarks Motherboard I Intel D510MO (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: Intel NM10, BIOS: 0175 (03/8/2010) Motherboard II Elitegroup 945GCT-D (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: Intel 945GC, BIOS: 08/07/08 Motherboard III (Socket 478) DFI LANParty PRO875B (Rev. B), Chipset: Intel 875P, BIOS: 1.2 (05/21/2005) CPU Intel I Intel Atom D510 (45 nm, 1.66 GHz, 1 MB L2 Cache, TDP 13 W) CPU Intel II Intel Atom 230 (45 nm, 1.6 GHz, 512 KB L2 Cache, TDP 4 W) CPU Intel III Intel Pentium 4 2.2 GHz (130 nm, 2.2 GHz, 512 KB L2) CPU Intel IV Intel Pentium 4 3.2 GHz (130 nm, 2.2 GHz, 512 KB L2) RAM DDR (dual) 2 x 1 GB DDR2-400 (Corsair CMX1024-3200C2) 2 x 1 GB DDR2-400 (Corsair CMX1024-3500LLPRO) RAM DDR2 (dual) 2 x 2 GB DDR2-800 (Apogee AU2G732-12GH001) RAM DDR3 (dual) 2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333 (OCZ3G2000LV4GK 8-8-8-24) Graphics Card (AGP) Radeon AX800 Pro, 256MB Hard Drive Seagate Barracuda 7200.11, 500 GB (ST3500320AS), 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB Cache Power Supply Enermax Pro 82+, EPR425AWT System Software & Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Updated on 2010-05-10 Drivers and Settings Intel Chipset Drivers Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.1.1.1025 Intel Storage Drivers Matrix Storage Drivers Ver. 8.​9.​0.​1023 Intel Graphics 945G Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 15.​12.​75.​4.​1930 Intel Graphics NM10 Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 15.​12.​75.​50.​5.​2117

3DMark06

3DMark is not a particularly notable test in this article, as we armed the Pentium 4 system with a Radeon X800 Pro graphics card. The Atom systems output via their integrated GMA 950 and GMA 3150 graphics processor, which deliver much lower results compared to the discrete ATI card, despite its age.

In the CPU test, the dual-core Atom D510 does well, delivering the best performance in this benchmark section.

Once graphics performance is involved, both Atom solutions don’t stand a chance anymore.