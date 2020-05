Benchmark Results: Applications

3ds Max is heavily optimized to utilize multiple processing cores, and even though the single-core Atom loses, the dual-core comes out as winner.

7-Zip also runs best on the Atom D510 dual-core. Interestingly, the Atom 230 single-core does better than the Pentium 4 2.2 GHz in this benchmark, most likely because of SSE optimizations.