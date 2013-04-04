Auria EQ276W 27" IPS Monitor Review: QHD For $400

Results: Gamma And ANSI Contrast Ratio
Gamma is the measurement of luminance levels at every step in the brightness range from 0 to 100 percent. This is important because poor gamma can either crush detail at various points or wash it out, making the entire picture appear flat and dull. Correct gamma produces a more three-dimensional image, with greater depth and pop. Meanwhile, incorrect gamma can negatively affect image quality, even in monitors with high contrast ratios.
In the gamma chart below, the yellow line represents 2.2, which is the most widely-accepted standard for television, film, and computer graphics production. The closer the white measurement trace comes to 2.2, the better.
The EQ276W tracks fairly well from zero to 100 percent. The overall picture shows an average value of 1.98 with a dip to 1.86 at the 10 percent level. The highest value in this measurement is 2.03 at 80 percent. The visible result is an image that looks slightly washed out, especially in the lower luminance levels. While not too grievous, it’s less accurate than other IPS monitors we’ve tested.
Gamma value range shows the quality of tracking from zero to 100 percent. A flatter gamma trace is obviously more desirable.
The Auria places smack in the middle of our five-way comparison, but its score is very close to the top two performers. You can see both from the gamma trace and the low range that the EQ276W’s gamma tracking is actually quite good.
It’s unfortunate that the Auria doesn’t include a gamma control. That’s all it would take to pull it out of last place in our comparison. Image quality would be noticeably improved if the user could raise the already-flat gamma to the correct level of 2.2.
ANSI Contrast Ratio
Another important measure of contrast is ANSI. To perform this test, a checkerboard pattern of sixteen 0 and 100 percent squares are measured. This is somewhat more real-world than on/off measurements because it tests a display’s ability to simultaneously maintain both low black and full white levels, and factors in screen uniformity. The average of the eight full-white measurements is divided by the average of the eight full-black measurements to arrive at the ANSI result.
Auria’s ANSI number is only slightly below its on/off result. This is very good performance. If you compare the other IPS screens in the group, you’ll notice their ANSI ratios are significantly lower than their on/off results. The conclusion is the EQ276W will present consistent image quality regardless of content.
Happy that this article was posted and I been very happy with my purchase.
As for lag, i heard from "razetheworld" that when the monitor has one connector (usually DVI) the input lag can be as low as 6ms on these IPS screens. When there are multiple connectors like the monitor being reviewed here, higher lags are expected because the monitor takes time to process which connection is in use. I may be wrong, so correct me if i am wrong.
While this is true, MicroCenter has a great return policy, I'm not sure about Overlord, but I do know the one that is under 400, its 384, only has DVI, while this has HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, headphon jack, and VGA. So if you just want DVI, getting an Achieva Shimian is cheaper off of ebay, but then also you have to deal with possible shoddy return system. Good luck to all and I will comment once I have my Auria, I'm going from my 40" Auria 1080P HDTV to a Auria 27" 1440P IPS monitor, good trade I think.
Most video cards have Dual link DVI so this isn't really an issue unless yours does not. I use a Catleap Q270 monitor right now (let me tell you, there is NO going back for me after getting one of these, 1080p monitors are as good as yesterday's trash to me). This was a B grade panel and it ended up having no visable defects or bad pixels (I only paid $245 for it off of ebay new from Korea, they've gone up $100 since). The reason I ended up going with the panel I did was from a quite extensive post on hardforum detailing how the DVI-only monitors were having incredibly low input lag compared to any of the other 1440p IPS panels available. I'm getting incredible framerates with my 670 and my games are streak/ghost/stutter/tearing free.
Maybe this Auria monitor just can't hack it vs. its' Korean counterparts.
Also it's good to know you can always take apart these monitors and replace the PCB so that you can overclock them to 120Hz, but Overlord is the only place selling the part and it's $200 :(
Is it me or thats not normal?
Minimum and maximum refer to the brightness setting. It's not unusual for the contrast ratio to go up when the brightness is lowered. In the case of the Samsung S27B970D, the black level dropped by a greater percentage than the peak white level; hence the higher contrast ratio.
Christian