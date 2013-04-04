Auria EQ276W 27" IPS Monitor Review: QHD For $400

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1,000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

The EQ276W trails the pack by six milliseconds in the screen draw measurement. This might not be the best monitor for the hardcore gamer with super-human reflexes, though it’s still fast enough to eliminate motion blur in video content.

Let’s see if the input lag helps the overall numbers at all.

With a total lag time of 90 milliseconds, the Auria is the slowest-responding IPS monitor we’ve tested recently. How this will affect gaming depends on the user. Most would be satisfied with this level of performance, but the more hardcore players will want something a little speedier.