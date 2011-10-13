Man Vs. Machine: Four Automatic Overclocking Techs, Compared

Manual Overclocking And TurboV EVO
We used the overclock settings from our P8Z68 Deluxe firmware description to set Intel’s Core i7-2600K to 4.73 GHz at 1.35 V. Actual settings include a 1.335 V CPU core with “Extreme” Load-Line Calibration at a 47x multiplier and 100.5 MHz BCLK.
Asus’ class-leading memory overclocking capability allowed us to simultaneously use our memory’s XMP-2200 values to reach DDR3-2145.
Asus TurboV EVO requires one reboot to enable live ratio changes from Windows. A few of the firmware’s clock and voltage settings are repeated here, though the software’s maximum overclock came up around 100 MHz short of what we were able to demonstrate using the firmware to dial in our desired settings.
Changes to the CPU core voltage showed up in both CPU-Z and Asus Probe II, but were not reflected in the TurboV EVO menu. This might be because we set the board's BIOS to fixed (rather than offset) mode. We believe the relatively large delta in overclocking capability between software and firmware settings is most likely due to differences in “Load-Line Calibration” between automatic (software) and manual (firmware) adjustment methods.
1) It either is super conservative and therefore useless for any enthusiast.
2) It is insanely over-aggressive because it doesn't bother testing stability for more than a few minutes (if at all). So you end up with it thinking a 50% overclock is "stable" when it totally isn't.
Turned out that with all other settings as chosen by the utility the peak core could be set to its lowest value in the BIOS and still be perfectly stable. So is it just ramping up the voltage to be on the safe side?
I have downclocked my system to base settings on both the CPU and GPU because the wear on the system with OC'ing. None of the games I play, nor any of the other apps need a OC to perform well, so why place additional stress on the components when it is merely for bragging rights?
When I played with manual OC'ing I found, like this article, that there was only a marginal gain from auto settings. Plus ther is the additional risk of screwing the pooch entirely and bricking the CPU or mobo by overvolting.
Unless you are a real pro and are not risk adverse, I'd recommend that you stick with auto OC'ing, and for this, ASRock has proven to be the best.
I feel that Toms should have done some stability testing on their manual and automatic OCed Processors. They might have and just not posted their results. I am in the camp where I feel that if you can't take the hour or two to figure it all out you probably shouldn't be Overclocking. If we had a larger sample of Proccessors we have no idea how many would turn out badly.
It looks like a good tool to start off your own OC because it's probably gonna be in the ballpark, but on it's own it leaves much to be desired.