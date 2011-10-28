Battlefield 3 Performance: 30+ Graphics Cards, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Nvidia Graphics Cards, Low Quality
Sliding back to older cards requires giving up a lot of quality. And even then, you can’t expect really great things from such dated hardware.
The GeForce GTX 260, GTS 250, and 9800 GTX are marginally playable at 1680x1050 at Low quality settings. From there, the numbers get less tolerable.
More problematic, though, is the fact that those are DirectX 10 cards. And, as we saw on the previous page, with a DX 10-based board installed, Terrain Quality gets dialed back to Low. This applies even if you have the High quality preset selected. The resulting shadows projected on the walls look like huge, blocky triangles that completely detract from an otherwise-gorgeous game.
Without any form of AA you can run it on ultra and get over 30fps on every map @ 1920x1080 easily (over 60 when close quarters). Depends on your cpu and if you OC your gpu though. i have mine at 940/2100 and its always above 40fps.