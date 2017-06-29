be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The 90-92% efficiency region is very small On the contrary, the 85-90% region covers most of the PSU's efficiency map.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover, along with its cooling fan, removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Temperatures on the primary side are normal, with the bridge rectifier staying below 70°C. This isn't the case for the secondary side though, where we notice close to 100°C on the +12V heat sink and even higher temperatures on the coils used for regulating the rails. Clearly this PSU isn't meant for passive operation, especially under the conditions we applied.

