be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V1,2: 30.6A (139.1%), 11.85V 12V3,4: >40.75A (135.8%), 11.75V 5V: 40.1A (160.4%), 4.989V 3.3V: 29.85A (154.8%), 3.3V 5VSB: 4A (133.3%), 5.006V OPP 1228.13W (122.8%) OTP ✓ (130°C ambient @ +12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The +12V rails can deliver more amps than their specifications suggest before OCP shuts the E11-1000 down. Its minor rails also go quite high with load regulation and ripple suppression kept under control. Finally, the 5VSB rail has a rather conservative 4A limit.

Over-power protection's triggering point is set at a normal level, while OTP looks to be set low. With that said, this is a 40°C-rated PSU when it comes to continuous full-power delivery, rather than a 50°C one.



