be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
There is no 92-94% efficiency region, and the 90-92% region isn't particularly large.
With less maximum combined power on the minor rails, the overall efficiency score would be significantly improved. After all, 150W on the +5V and +3.3V rail are way too much for any modern system.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Temperatures inside of the PSU are low, proving that be quiet!'s fan profile could have been tuned less aggressively.
