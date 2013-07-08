Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

OpenCL: Simulation And Function Results

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 311.50 Catalyst Pro 9.003.3.3 Gaming 314.22 Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Catalyst 13.5 Beta 2 (Radeon HD 7990)

Basemark CL

When we add another synthetic benchmark to our suite, we want it to give us a broader picture of the tasks that developers might use OpenCL to accelerate. You may already be familiar with the two simulations and two mathematical functions that make up the next set of tests.

Fluid Simulation

AMD's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition and the older GeForce GTX 580 do well in this benchmark. Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan and 680 fall far behind. Even the Quadro 6000 catches the far more powerful Titan board.

The GeForce GTX 580’s excellent performance shows that not all of Nvidia’s gaming cards struggle with this benchmark.

Wave Simulation

The tables turn a bit. Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan almost manages to keep up with the more powerful FirePro and Radeon cards. At the end of the day, though, the FirePro W9000 enjoys a decisive victory over AMD's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition thanks to a superior memory subsystem (and in spite of the gaming card's higher core clock rate).

Julia Rendering

AMD's cards really stick it to Nvidia's line-up. The Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition takes the crown, followed by a number of FirePro boards. The nearest GeForce card shows up in sixth place, while the highest-ranked Quadro is in the bottom half of this chart.

Mandelbulb Rendering

And the tables turn again. After AMD’s victory in the last benchmark, Nvidia has its turn to dominate. Modern GeForce cards are almost twice as fast as AMD's Radeon family when it comes to Mandelbulb rendering, and the Quadro cards dominate their FirePro competition.