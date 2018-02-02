Bitfenix Formula Gold 650W PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Platform Model No info Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CAP004DG Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x GBU1006 (800V, 10A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Champion GP28S50G (500V, 28A @ 150°C, 0.125Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x STTH8S06D (600V, 8A @ 175°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nichicon (400V, 680uF, 105°C, GG series, 2000h @ 105°C) Main Switchers 2x Champion CMS6020 APFC Controller Champion CM6502S & CM03X Green PFC controller LLC Resonant Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x International Rectifier IRFH7004TRPBF (40V, 164A @ 100°C, 1.4Ω) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QM3006D FETs (30V, 57A @ 100°C, 5.5Ω) 2x UBIQ QM3016D FETs (30 V, 68 A @ 100°C, 4Ω) PWM Controller: Anpec APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (105°C, KY series, KZE series) Polymers: FPCAP (Japan) Supervisor IC Sytronix ST9S429-PG14 (OCP [2x 12V channels, OVP, UVP, PG), Weltrend WD7518D (OCP [2x 12V channels], SCP) & UTC LM393G Fan Model Martech DF1202512SEMN (120mm, 12V, 0.37A, 2000 RPM, Rifle Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Standby PWM Controller TinySwitch-LT TNY177PN (18W Peak)

This platform shares a number of similarities with CWT's GPS. However, BitFenix's PSU PM let us know that it is a different and slightly modified version without any modular cables. We find a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter on the primary side. On the secondary side, there's a synchronous rectification scheme for generating the +12V rail. The minor rails are handled by a couple of VRMs. The platform's PCB is underpopulated, so it doesn't reveal the PSU's true capacity. As usual for a CWT design, heat sinks on the secondary side are tiny. The +12V FETs are installed right below them, on the main PCB's solder side, and strangely enough they aren't cooled by the chassis.

BitFenix's build quality is very good. The company chose a reliable mix of electrolytic and polymer caps that should provide the desired reliability. It is always nice to see an increased number of polymer caps used for filtering purposes, since they're more tolerant of high operating temperatures than electrolytic capacitors.

Again, the cooling fan uses a rifle bearing, which is an improved version of the sleeve bearing. It offers a longer lifetime, since it uses gaskets to keep lubricant within the bearing. However, rifle bearing fans cannot match the lifetime of pricier FDB fans.

The following video footage shows the BF650G's internals.

We also have some photos of the fan's rifle bearing:

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5



