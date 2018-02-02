Bitfenix Formula Gold 650W PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the BF650G's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

The PSU's efficiency is very high under both normal and light loads. Its lack of modular connectors provides an edge over competing offerings with modular cables.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the BF650G's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.191A 0.495A 0.476A 0.196A 19.485 71.800% 480 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 0.824 12.085V 5.043V 3.355V 5.093V 27.138 115.37V 2 2.452A 0.990A 0.983A 0.393A 39.912 82.345% 480 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 0.922 12.081V 5.043V 3.355V 5.087V 48.469 115.33V 3 3.643A 1.488A 1.459A 5.079A 59.394 85.996% 480 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 0.954 12.077V 5.042V 3.354V 5.079V 69.066 115.30V 4 4.904A 1.984A 1.968A 0.789A 79.812 87.959% 480 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 0.966 12.073V 5.041V 3.354V 5.073V 90.738 115.28V

The BF650G's efficiency is very high under light loads. Even with 20W, it comes close to 72%-efficient. In the other three tests, it easily passes the 80% mark.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.510 76.119% 0.049 5.099V 0.670 115.33V 2 0.250A 1.274 79.130% 0.113 5.095V 1.610 115.37V 3 0.550A 2.799 80.270% 0.219 5.088V 3.487 115.38V 4 1.000A 5.077 77.928% 0.331 5.077V 6.515 115.38V 5 1.500A 7.596 77.772% 0.400 5.064V 9.767 115.37V 6 2.500A 12.596 75.529% 0.470 5.038V 16.677 115.36V

The 5VSB rail is efficient, as is usually the case in CWT's implementations.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.113V 5.045V 3.356V 5.100V 4.600 0.272 115.4V Standby 0.048 0.004 115.3V

According to our measurements, phantom power is very low.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

BitFenix's fan profile is very relaxed, as you can see in the graph above. Up through around 390W of load, the PSU generates less than 10 dB(A), and it has to load the +12V rail with more than 530W to make the fan spin at its highest speeds.



