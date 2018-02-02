Bitfenix Formula Gold 650W PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V1: 34.9A (140%) 12V2: 34.9A (140%) 12V3: 39.3A (131%) 12V4: 38.7A (129%) 5V: 26.4A (132%) 3.3V: 28.2A (141%) 5VSB: 4.4A (176%) OPP 851.27W (131%) OTP ✓ (160°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP's triggering points on the +12V rail are notably higher than the ones listed on BitFenix's spec sheet. The difference between the first and second pair of +12V rails is around 5A, with the latter ones being stronger. OCP on the minor rails is configured properly, and the same goes for over-power protection.

Since the +12V FETs are installed on the main PCB's solder side, we had to apply a very high temperature on the secondary side to trigger over-temperature protection.

Finally, the power-good signal is accurate, and there is protection against large inrush currents/voltage spikes coming from the grid.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content