Trending

Bitfenix Formula Gold 650W PSU Review

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V1: 34.9A (140%) 12V2: 34.9A (140%) 12V3: 39.3A (131%) 12V4: 38.7A (129%) 5V: 26.4A (132%) 3.3V: 28.2A (141%) 5VSB: 4.4A (176%)
OPP851.27W (131%)
OTP✓ (160°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP's triggering points on the +12V rail are notably higher than the ones listed on BitFenix's spec sheet. The difference between the first and second pair of +12V rails is around 5A, with the latter ones being stronger. OCP on the minor rails is configured properly, and the same goes for over-power protection.

Since the +12V FETs are installed on the main PCB's solder side, we had to apply a very high temperature on the secondary side to trigger over-temperature protection.

Finally, the power-good signal is accurate, and there is protection against large inrush currents/voltage spikes coming from the grid.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 02 February 2018 16:05
    Great Review..Thanks!
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 03 February 2018 01:04
    Man this one is great! Thanks for the review, I appreciate the hard work you put into them.
    Reply
  • Lutfij 03 February 2018 02:22
    Was a great read for the weekend and an interesting one too. Keep up the good work Aris! ;)
    Reply