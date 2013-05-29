Four More Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build, Reviewed

BitFenix Shinobi

One of several lighter-weight enclosures in this series, BitFenix's Shinobi makes value out of moderate build cost by taking on a modest $70 price tag. The low price still leaves enough room for a few conveniences, such as flip-out external bay latches and twist-out hard drive latches, all of which were covered in our photographic preview.

BitFenix even puts shouldered standoffs in two mounting locations to positively locate your motherboard, speeding up the installation process. Other motherboard mounting holes are left empty; you fill them with standoffs supplied in its installation kit.

Builders who can’t get by with one intake and exhaust fan can add another to the Shinobi’s bottom panel, two to its top panel, and one more to its face panel. The top panel supports both 120 and 140 mm blowers, but doesn’t have enough space above the motherboard for the added thickness of a radiator.

Eight 3.5” hard drives fit directly into the Shinobi’s lower cage. Unfortunately, the only spot for a 2.5" SSD is in a single 5.25" bay adapter. Builders who need more space for solid-state storage should look for drives that include their own 3.5" adapter trays.

The Shinobi has two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports on its top panel. A second USB 2.0 connector is built into its USB 3.0 cable in case your motherboard doesn't have any internal USB 3.0 headers.