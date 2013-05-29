Four More Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build, Reviewed

Building With The MS800 Plus
The MS800 Plus includes a three-drive backplane, necessitating that all drives have connectors in the same location. Offsetting 2.5” drives to one side solves the location issue, but fitting a drive there requires that you first pull out one of the 3.5” drive mounting pins.
The backplane is designed for straight-ended cables, but some motherboards ship exclusively with 90° connectors on one end. Those fit too, as long as you're willing to sacrifice the backplane’s fan power connector. We connected its fan to the front-panel controller.
Also seen in the photo above is a raised tray edge around an inch from the motherboard’s front. That could prevent cable insertion on oversized 10.5”-wide motherboads, such as the Asus P9X79 WS we used to use for these tests. Fortunately, our P9X79 Pro replacement fits the 9.625” ATX form factor.
Standard-sized motherboards and long cards fit nicely, along with oversized power supplies and a slew of front-bay devices. We shoved our 2.5” drive into the top backplane slot and our optical drive into the top bay, fastening the latter with Zalman’s twist-lock drive latch.
High-quality materials and a high-quality finish give this MS800 Plus build a look that far exceeds its price.
Also, still looking forward to a review of the Cooler Master HAF XB.
Apparently you were unaware of the slideshow they released last week. What Toms has done with all of these round ups was take the pictures and post them, then once they get done with their battery of tests they post the results and commentary afterward.
Inner butt cheek. Side boob. That's what's going to sell cases. :)