Four More Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build, Reviewed

Building With The MS800 Plus

The MS800 Plus includes a three-drive backplane, necessitating that all drives have connectors in the same location. Offsetting 2.5” drives to one side solves the location issue, but fitting a drive there requires that you first pull out one of the 3.5” drive mounting pins.

The backplane is designed for straight-ended cables, but some motherboards ship exclusively with 90° connectors on one end. Those fit too, as long as you're willing to sacrifice the backplane’s fan power connector. We connected its fan to the front-panel controller.

Also seen in the photo above is a raised tray edge around an inch from the motherboard’s front. That could prevent cable insertion on oversized 10.5”-wide motherboads, such as the Asus P9X79 WS we used to use for these tests. Fortunately, our P9X79 Pro replacement fits the 9.625” ATX form factor.

Standard-sized motherboards and long cards fit nicely, along with oversized power supplies and a slew of front-bay devices. We shoved our 2.5” drive into the top backplane slot and our optical drive into the top bay, fastening the latter with Zalman’s twist-lock drive latch.

High-quality materials and a high-quality finish give this MS800 Plus build a look that far exceeds its price.