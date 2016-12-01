Bitfenix Whisper Series 550W PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Protection Features OCP 12V1: 35.6A (142.4%) 12V2: 36.0A (144%) 12V3: 38.2A (127.3%) 5V: 28.0A (140%) 3.3V: 29.75A (148.75%) 5VSB: 4.6A (184%) OPP 721.51W (131.18%) OTP Yes (>130°C @ +12V heat sink) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Operates properly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

Because we didn't see excess ripple or lousy load regulation, it's fairly safe to conclude that OCP is configured properly on all rails. The OPP triggering point looks to be a little higher than usual, though the PSU doesn't have a problem delivering over 720W of power subjected to normal operating temperatures.

This platform features over-temperature protection, which is set quite high since the unit is rated at 50°C for continuous full load delivery. Moreover, SCP is present on all rails and the power-good signal provides accurate information to the system. Finally there is a MOV (Metal Oxide Varistor) in the transient filtering stage for protection against spikes, while the inrush current protection consists of an NTC thermistor and a bypass relay.