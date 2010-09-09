System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2010: Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Looking at the differences between all systems, it appears that Adobe Photoshop CS4 does take advantage of every CPU core, but still favors Intel’s Core i5 technology over AMD’s Phenom II.
Our particular 3ds Max configuration appears to use up to four threads, but not six. Beyond that, it responds mostly to differences in clock speed. Perhaps we need an update?
AVG rarely produces the expected results, but it’s nice to see that overclocking helped…this time.
Our second open-source program produces results similar to the first, as 7-Zip takes advantage of every core and doesn’t play favorites with Intel. Commercial compressor WinRAR has the opposite attributes.
Anyways, I didn't really like the builds this SBM but I learned quite a bit. Thanks for the great read.
ONE KILOWATT? seriously!?
There is noway i5 can be twice as fast as x6. Simply no way. Something is wrong. Unless there is an artificial limitation in the SLI board to prevent it running faster than that. Even 5670 is closer to SLI 480. Simply Dirt2 benchmark is wrong. And I sense SLI is not working. Better to try with Cross Fire setup.
TheCapulet This will be the first month that people sign up hoping to win the 1k machine instead of the 2k.Free is always good! For me, I wish I win the $2000 build, simply because the 2 gfx cards alone worth almost as the mid-priced build ($920 vs $1000)!