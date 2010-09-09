System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2010: Value Compared

Benchmark Results: 3DMark and PCMark

3DMark loves graphics muscle, of course, so we expect the expensive system to take a big lead, despite any CPU limitations that might occur in actual games.

This synthetic metric never fails to demonstrate potential, showing the overclocked $2000 system with 6x the performance of its cheapest rival, and nearly twice the performance of the mid-budget build.

PCMark favors hard drive performance, and the tighter race between all three systems is a good indication of the limited differences in mechanical drive transfer rates.