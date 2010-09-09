System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2010: Value Compared

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra
The $2000 PC barely edges out the $1000 build in SiSoft Sandra's Arithmetic test, even though it has 50% more cores to perform the computations, and even though all of those cores are running at a higher frequency.
AMD does a great job with Intel’s SSE instruction sets, giving the six-core $2000 system its rightful lead over the quad-core $1000 PC.
Sandra’s Memory Bandwidth benchmark provides far more interesting results. We’ve often seen that Intel’s dual-channel memory controller has a little more bandwidth than AMD’s, so it’s no surprise to see the stock-clocked $1000 build edge out the stock-clocked $2000 system by a difference of 2 GB/s.
Increasing the $1000 system’s base clock without increasing memory voltage forced its builder to drop the memory multiplier, handing a huge win to the AMD-based $2000 PC.
Anyways, I didn't really like the builds this SBM but I learned quite a bit. Thanks for the great read.
ONE KILOWATT? seriously!?
There is noway i5 can be twice as fast as x6. Simply no way. Something is wrong. Unless there is an artificial limitation in the SLI board to prevent it running faster than that. Even 5670 is closer to SLI 480. Simply Dirt2 benchmark is wrong. And I sense SLI is not working. Better to try with Cross Fire setup.
TheCapulet This will be the first month that people sign up hoping to win the 1k machine instead of the 2k.Free is always good! For me, I wish I win the $2000 build, simply because the 2 gfx cards alone worth almost as the mid-priced build ($920 vs $1000)!