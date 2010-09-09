System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2010: Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Both the $1000 and $2000 systems bump up against CPU limits in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Without the ability to use more than two CPU cores efficiently, the game relies upon Intel’s more efficient architecture to hand the $993 build a huge lead in a clock-for-clock comparison.
Though overclocking allows the $2000 system to pull ahead at 4x AA, we can see that it’s still CPU-limited. This much graphics power is wasted on such a mid-range CPU. Meanwhile, the $400 system soldiers though 1920x1080 at the game’s maximum settings.
Anyways, I didn't really like the builds this SBM but I learned quite a bit. Thanks for the great read.
ONE KILOWATT? seriously!?
There is noway i5 can be twice as fast as x6. Simply no way. Something is wrong. Unless there is an artificial limitation in the SLI board to prevent it running faster than that. Even 5670 is closer to SLI 480. Simply Dirt2 benchmark is wrong. And I sense SLI is not working. Better to try with Cross Fire setup.
TheCapulet This will be the first month that people sign up hoping to win the 1k machine instead of the 2k.Free is always good! For me, I wish I win the $2000 build, simply because the 2 gfx cards alone worth almost as the mid-priced build ($920 vs $1000)!