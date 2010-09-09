System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2010: Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Both the $1000 and $2000 systems bump up against CPU limits in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Without the ability to use more than two CPU cores efficiently, the game relies upon Intel’s more efficient architecture to hand the $993 build a huge lead in a clock-for-clock comparison.

Though overclocking allows the $2000 system to pull ahead at 4x AA, we can see that it’s still CPU-limited. This much graphics power is wasted on such a mid-range CPU. Meanwhile, the $400 system soldiers though 1920x1080 at the game’s maximum settings.