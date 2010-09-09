System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2010: Value Compared

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2

The $2000 system builder knew that his PC would be somewhat limited by its Phenom II X6 in games, but didn’t expect the result to be nearly this bad.

The $1000 system’s Core i5 CPU unlocks almost twice the DiRT 2 performance, while the $400 PC barely trails its quintuply-priced rival.

Cranking up the quality allows the $2000 PC to gain some ground on the no-longer-playable cheaper system, though the $1000 build retains its on-average lead.