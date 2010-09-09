System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2010: Value Compared

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
The Call Of Pripyat benchmark finally reveals a game engine where the $2000 system’s SLI configuration can shine.
The $400 PC appears playable, given these raw numbers, but low minimum frame rates in the benchmark’s “Sun Shafts” test would likely cause most users to drop to 720p.
The $2000 system continues its single-benchmark triumph through our highest test settings, though the mid-priced system is probably good enough for 1920x1200 game play.
