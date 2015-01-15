Trending

CaseLabs Q&A Session: January 2015 AMA Recap

After a full 24 hours, our “Ask Me Anything” session with CaseLabs came to a close.

Questions One Through Five

A big “thank you!” to Jim Keating and Kevin Keating, who took a big chunk of time out of their schedules to come answer the great questions the Tom’s community had to ask. We know it was hard work, but we’re appreciative of their willingness to come chat in the Tom’s Hardware forums.

You can see the whole thread here. Here’s a digest:

Q. Any hints on what we can expect in 2015?

A. For 2015 we are going to release our newest mITX case, the X2, as well as finally get started on Gemini. Gemini is going to be our new flagship case line and should make its first appearance towards the end of this year.

Q. How do you compete with the big players as a family business?

A. Well it's not easy. Coming into the market with a high-end product was a big part of being competitive. There are tons of mid-range cases out there, so if we had started with that, we would have been eclipsed by the larger case manufactures. As we develop our business we will look into less expensive products, but we will always remain in the high-end range. Aside from that, we do our best to offer a level customer service above and beyond our competition and we rely heavily on forums and Facebook.

Q. What makes your cases different?

A. That's a good question with a long answer so I will try and keep it brief. We offer a level of modularity that is not seen by other case manufacturers. The trend over all is becoming more modular, but still not on our level. Our options go well beyond choosing different looking exterior panels. With the exception of the M8/M10, all of our cases are completely screwed together making it easy to change out radiator styles, form factors, ATX layout and color. There is also the Flex-Bay System which is a kind of hybrid rack mounting system for 5.25 devices and much more. In short, you have complete control over the design at the front of the case. There is a much more to say, but it may be easier to refer you to this section of our website. The best description I can think for our cases is one a customer said, "Your cases are like a blank canvas and a your only limitation is your imagination".

Q. How is Gemini going to differ from Merlin and Mercury?

A. Gemini is going to replace all of the MAGNUM lines. So you can expect to see double wide cases with options for dual motherboards as well as updates to the Single Wide MAGNUM design. We are also going to experiment with a different "look", but Jim will touch on that. Because we are so early in development I really don't have much more information on Gemini.

Q. Why not include an I/O panel with the case?

A. We actually get this question a lot and it is addressed in our FAQ section. Here is an excerpt from that page:

  • Not everyone wants or needs an I/O panel in the front of the case. If a front I/O panel was standard it would drive up the cost of the case for someone who may not even want it. If we included USB with the case, the case would just be that much more expensive.
Comment from the forums
  • Lutfij 15 January 2015 20:30
    This was a fun outing with Kevin & Company! Looking forward to seeing more reputed companies/brands come by for another round of AMA's :)
    Reply
  • Urzu1000 15 January 2015 21:50
    Didn't even know this company existed to be honest. After having a look at their lineup, I will probably be buying one for my next build.
    Reply
  • szalkerous 16 January 2015 19:53
    I love my CaseLabs case, one of the best investments I made in a long time. Sure, the delivery takes significantly longer than other cases, but the end result is VERY worth the wait.
    Reply
  • zenbi 16 January 2015 20:36
    After being a long time fan of Lian-Li, I decided to try CaseLabs (Mercury S3) for my last build.

    The problem I have with Lian-Li is that they make a dozen different designs every year (with limited availability) and continually retire the old designs. Getting the same model one year later just doesn't seem possible.

    I hope that CaseLabs maintains a stable (and small) set of models that I can reorder next year (or even next month)!
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 18 January 2015 03:07
    About the USB and i/o on the front of the cases. Seriously, you bring up cost? your cases are already some of the most expensive in the world, albiet nice, but the cost of USB is probably $2-3. We pay more than that in tax, VAT, import tarriff's etc.. Now if it was thunderbolt or optical then yea i see the reasoning.
    Reply
  • JonnyDough 27 January 2015 16:19
    Why not post some pictures in the article? This post almost feels like another advertisement.
    Reply
  • USAFRet 27 January 2015 16:27
    This was a Question and Answer. You ask, they answer.

    Not an advertisement of new releases.
    Reply
  • JonnyDough 27 January 2015 16:30
    Great, but it's a specific manufacturer. Why not have an open call for reps from various companies? It's kind of like an officer throwing a party for specific people rather than the whole squadron. Just doesn't seem right good Ret. Sarge/Chief.
    Reply
  • USAFRet 27 January 2015 16:33
    15159489 said:
    Great, but it's a specific manufacturer. Why not have an open call for reps from various companies? It's kind of like an officer throwing a party for specific people rather than the whole squadron. Just doesn't seem right good Ret. Sarge/Chief.

    There have been, and will be, multiple AMA threads. In several different product categories, from different manufacturers. This one happened to be CaseLabs.
    Reply
  • JonnyDough 27 January 2015 16:35
    I'll be waiting. Not that case labs doesn't have nice stuff. I checked out the site.
    Reply