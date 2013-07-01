Trending

Chrome 27, Firefox 22, IE10, And Opera Next, Benchmarked

By

Today, we have the latest benchmark results from the top four Windows-based Web browsers, along with a sneak peek at Opera's upcoming Chromium-based overhaul. Is this really a step-up from Presto/Carakan or just another Chrome clone?

Standards Conformance

Our Standards conformance section is made up of three tests: HTML5Test.com, The CSS3 Test, and Ecmascript's test262.

HTML5

Chrome still has the upper hand in this measure. Fellow Chromium-based Opera Next is in second place, about 20 points ahead of third-place finisher Firefox 22. Opera 12 places fourth, just a hair behind Firefox 22. Meanwhile, Internet Explorer remains noticeably behind the pack as usual.

While Opera Next scores higher than Opera 12, the current version has been a runner-up in HTML5 conformance for some time, so the gains aren't too dramatic here.

CSS3

The Chromium duo, Chrome and Opera Next, tie for first place in The CSS3 Test with scores of 571 points out of a possible 935. Firefox places a close second, with third- and fourth-place finishers Opera and IE10 far behind at 449 and 442 points, respectively.

It appears that Opera Next is a far bigger gain for the Norwegian browser in CSS3 than in HTML5. 

JavaScript

Nearly all browsers achieve equally-high scores in this test. IE10 is the winner, with Chrome 27 and Opera 12 right behind in a tie for second place. Opera Next places third, one point shy of the browser's current version. Firefox is the only contender to dip below the 11,560 mark, finishing last with a score of just 11,369.

Conformance Composite

The Conformance Composite is derived by dividing a browser's score in each test by each test's maximum possible score, then converting to a percent, or "grade". The average of the three grades is then averaged together in the chart below:

Chrome is yet again the leader in standards conformance, earning a "B". Naturally, Opera Next achieves the same grade, though a slightly lower B. Firefox scores a strong C+, followed closely by the current version of Opera with a solid C. IE10 scores just 70%, earning a borderline C-.

102 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Onus 01 July 2013 04:07
    No, the Onus is not on Google; I'm using www.startpage.com for my searches.

    While this is interesting, I still encounter built-in pages (such as on routers or other network devices) that will not render cleanly in Firefox, but are perfect in IE. More often than not though, pages that would be filled with nuisance ads and popups are cleaned up nicely by Firefox with AdBlock+ and NoScript.
    Reply
  • soundping 01 July 2013 04:22
    A good test is rendering a heavy site like Huffington Post. They use a ton of flash and java scripts.
    Reply
  • ivyanev 01 July 2013 04:26
    While benchmarks are the way to compare browsers, they do not represent the feel you get- firefox might be faster but still feels sluggish compared to chrome or opera(the stable one).
    Reply
  • pharoahhalfdead 01 July 2013 04:32
    I would like to see benchmarks on page start up, and load times comparing ssd, hard drives, and ram drives. Maybe I missed these an a previous article, but I feel since ssd's and ram drives are getting more popular, benchmarks should prove or dispel the the 'so called' benefits they bring.

    I have both and start up times for IE are quick but page load times are horrendously slow, whereas FF has slow start up times but superfast page load times. It's possible that add-ons are contributing to that.
    Reply
  • mikeynavy1976 01 July 2013 04:35
    Ever since I have compared Firefox and Chrome I've always found Chrome to start much faster (I'm running the Dev channel and my wife uses the Stable channel and they both take maybe 1 - 2 seconds to start cold or hot). Only IE beats both of them. Maybe Firefox 22 is that much faster and worth a try, but seeing as Chrome did so well in most categories I'll probably stick with it.
    Reply
  • EzioAs 01 July 2013 05:00
    Having move back to Firefox a couple years ago after Chrome, I don't intend to use Chrome (or any other browser) regularly anymore. I still give Chrome 2-3 tries a week (just to compare things) but Chrome isn't better than FF in 3 things:

    1) Pages load noticeably slower
    2) Memory usage is indeed high (as seen in the benchmark above)
    3) FF add-ons are much better than chrome extensions.

    I never noticed any startup time difference for both FF and Chrome; it's possible they're both fast enough that it doesn't even matter at this point. I also like the FF toolbars better although that's really more of a personal preference. I've never tried maxthon though; heard it's pretty good.
    Reply
  • beoza 01 July 2013 05:09
    I've never really noticed a difference in browsers speed wise. Sure some load pages faster than others, and some have issues with certain pages. But in the end they all take me to the same place. I use Firefox 95% of the time at home with adblock+, if I encounter an issue I clear cache, if it still has issues I switch to IE 10, usually this is all I need to do but once in a while IE has problems with a page and I just move on to something else. At work I'm stuck using IE10. The speed of a browser can also be affected by other factors like the speed of your connection, how many devices are on your network, what tasks your doing on the computer at the same time like gaming, downloading, streaming movies (netflix, hulu), and your hardware. You're not going to get much responsiveness on a 5yr old celeron w/2gb ram and Win XP while you're downloading a game, watching youtube and the A/V suite scans your computer in the background, and there's 5 other people all sharing your 10Mbps network. Which describes probably 50% of the users out there in the real world.
    Reply
  • Someone Somewhere 01 July 2013 05:11
    Opera Next (and every other browser) is a significant step down in terms of features/customization from the current version.

    I'll miss a hell of a lot of stuff when I move off Presto-based Opera.
    Reply
  • ElDani 01 July 2013 05:22
    Well done on this test, I actually found the test results genuinely helpful and your summary/conclusion to be well thought out.

    Still, this test shows us once more, that no modern browser - I exclude Opera from this, since it isn't a maintained release anymore - must absolutely be replaced by the winner of such tests. If you don't mind performance weaknesses of the Internet Explorer in certain areas, or if your most-accessed websites don't require you to use a certain alternative, then even Microsoft's browser of choice can be okay for daily use (if only as an engine in products like Avant, Maxthon, etc).

    The one thing I'm a bit curious about: why does Opera Next suddenly behave so differently from Chrome? Yes, there's a difference between Chrome 27 (WebKit) and Opera Next (Blink = Chrome 28), but if that's the only reason for the browser's weaker showing, then the future of Chrome doesn't look too good. What's your take on this?
    Reply
  • tomfreak 01 July 2013 05:31
    I dont know how useful in this review when they are tested all the browser on a 1155 super computer, nobody is going to tell the diff if the browser is 0.25sec faster. Get some Brazos, Atom and run the test, these are the platform have problems with web browsing.
    Reply