Chrome 27, Firefox 22, IE10, And Opera Next, Benchmarked

Standards Conformance
Our Standards conformance section is made up of three tests: HTML5Test.com, The CSS3 Test, and Ecmascript's test262.
HTML5
Chrome still has the upper hand in this measure. Fellow Chromium-based Opera Next is in second place, about 20 points ahead of third-place finisher Firefox 22. Opera 12 places fourth, just a hair behind Firefox 22. Meanwhile, Internet Explorer remains noticeably behind the pack as usual.
While Opera Next scores higher than Opera 12, the current version has been a runner-up in HTML5 conformance for some time, so the gains aren't too dramatic here.
CSS3
The Chromium duo, Chrome and Opera Next, tie for first place in The CSS3 Test with scores of 571 points out of a possible 935. Firefox places a close second, with third- and fourth-place finishers Opera and IE10 far behind at 449 and 442 points, respectively.
It appears that Opera Next is a far bigger gain for the Norwegian browser in CSS3 than in HTML5.
JavaScript
Nearly all browsers achieve equally-high scores in this test. IE10 is the winner, with Chrome 27 and Opera 12 right behind in a tie for second place. Opera Next places third, one point shy of the browser's current version. Firefox is the only contender to dip below the 11,560 mark, finishing last with a score of just 11,369.
Conformance Composite
The Conformance Composite is derived by dividing a browser's score in each test by each test's maximum possible score, then converting to a percent, or "grade". The average of the three grades is then averaged together in the chart below:
Chrome is yet again the leader in standards conformance, earning a "B". Naturally, Opera Next achieves the same grade, though a slightly lower B. Firefox scores a strong C+, followed closely by the current version of Opera with a solid C. IE10 scores just 70%, earning a borderline C-.
While this is interesting, I still encounter built-in pages (such as on routers or other network devices) that will not render cleanly in Firefox, but are perfect in IE. More often than not though, pages that would be filled with nuisance ads and popups are cleaned up nicely by Firefox with AdBlock+ and NoScript.
I have both and start up times for IE are quick but page load times are horrendously slow, whereas FF has slow start up times but superfast page load times. It's possible that add-ons are contributing to that.
1) Pages load noticeably slower
2) Memory usage is indeed high (as seen in the benchmark above)
3) FF add-ons are much better than chrome extensions.
I never noticed any startup time difference for both FF and Chrome; it's possible they're both fast enough that it doesn't even matter at this point. I also like the FF toolbars better although that's really more of a personal preference. I've never tried maxthon though; heard it's pretty good.
I'll miss a hell of a lot of stuff when I move off Presto-based Opera.
Still, this test shows us once more, that no modern browser - I exclude Opera from this, since it isn't a maintained release anymore - must absolutely be replaced by the winner of such tests. If you don't mind performance weaknesses of the Internet Explorer in certain areas, or if your most-accessed websites don't require you to use a certain alternative, then even Microsoft's browser of choice can be okay for daily use (if only as an engine in products like Avant, Maxthon, etc).
The one thing I'm a bit curious about: why does Opera Next suddenly behave so differently from Chrome? Yes, there's a difference between Chrome 27 (WebKit) and Opera Next (Blink = Chrome 28), but if that's the only reason for the browser's weaker showing, then the future of Chrome doesn't look too good. What's your take on this?