Chrome 27, Firefox 22, IE10, And Opera Next, Benchmarked

Standards Conformance

Our Standards conformance section is made up of three tests: HTML5Test.com, The CSS3 Test, and Ecmascript's test262.

HTML5

Chrome still has the upper hand in this measure. Fellow Chromium-based Opera Next is in second place, about 20 points ahead of third-place finisher Firefox 22. Opera 12 places fourth, just a hair behind Firefox 22. Meanwhile, Internet Explorer remains noticeably behind the pack as usual.

While Opera Next scores higher than Opera 12, the current version has been a runner-up in HTML5 conformance for some time, so the gains aren't too dramatic here.

CSS3

The Chromium duo, Chrome and Opera Next, tie for first place in The CSS3 Test with scores of 571 points out of a possible 935. Firefox places a close second, with third- and fourth-place finishers Opera and IE10 far behind at 449 and 442 points, respectively.

It appears that Opera Next is a far bigger gain for the Norwegian browser in CSS3 than in HTML5.

JavaScript

Nearly all browsers achieve equally-high scores in this test. IE10 is the winner, with Chrome 27 and Opera 12 right behind in a tie for second place. Opera Next places third, one point shy of the browser's current version. Firefox is the only contender to dip below the 11,560 mark, finishing last with a score of just 11,369.

Conformance Composite

The Conformance Composite is derived by dividing a browser's score in each test by each test's maximum possible score, then converting to a percent, or "grade". The average of the three grades is then averaged together in the chart below:

Chrome is yet again the leader in standards conformance, earning a "B". Naturally, Opera Next achieves the same grade, though a slightly lower B. Firefox scores a strong C+, followed closely by the current version of Opera with a solid C. IE10 scores just 70%, earning a borderline C-.