Comcast ISP Review & Reader Survey Results

Reliability: 3 ¼ Stars

Comcast also scored well in the reliability category, with our readers rating it at an impressive 3 1/4 (3.34) stars out of five. The most recent FCC study on ISP service reliability, Measuring Broadband America, seems to echo our survey responses.

Advertised Speed(Available Comcast Data Rates From 2013) Actual Sustained Download Speed Actual Speed/Advertised Speed Percentage Up to 3 Mb/s 3.39 Mb/s 113% Up to 20 Mb/s 21.07 Mb/s 105% Up to 25 Mb/s 27.33 Mb/s 109% Up to 50 Mb/s 53.21 Mb/s 106%

Despite the fact that this dated study does not reflect current Comcast offerings, we can still use it as a foundation for comparison. Generally, Comcast customers seem to enjoy higher-than-advertised speeds, with many of our surveyed readers praising its performance, uptime and reliability as well.

"I get a lot more Mb/s than I pay for," said one surveyed Comcast customer, who rated the ISP at less than three stars in every category, despite this admission. Another commented, "Comcast's speeds and reliability are exceptional in my area, and my speeds have always been higher than advertised."

The few Comcast users who rated the company's reliability at lower than three stars reported frequent and recurring outages, lower-than-advertised speeds and peak-time congestion as the primary factors.

"It's fast most of the time, but reliability is an issue," said one of our readers. "It usually goes down at least multiple times a week, usually between 6pm and 11pm."

For the most part, it seems Comcast offers a decently reliable Internet service for its customers, especially since it's the company's second-highest score in our survey.