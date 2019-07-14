Cooler Master V850 Platinum Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is tight enough on all rails but the 5VSB one, where the deviation is close to 3.6%.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is longer than 20ms, but to our surprise the power ok signal is inaccurate. This is unacceptable of course.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush current is at normal levels with 115V and pretty high with 230V.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the V850’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.168A 1.989A 1.980A 0.984A 84.905 85.178% 629 14.1 39.26°C 0.942 12.251V 5.025V 3.331V 5.084V 99.680 43.40°C 115.12V 2 11.315A 2.987A 2.974A 1.184A 169.410 89.610% 621 13.8 40.21°C 0.960 12.241V 5.022V 3.329V 5.069V 189.052 44.67°C 115.12V 3 17.864A 3.487A 3.458A 1.385A 254.504 91.093% 629 14.1 41.31°C 0.966 12.231V 5.020V 3.327V 5.054V 279.389 46.12°C 115.13V 4 24.423A 3.987A 3.969A 1.588A 339.704 91.573% 629 14.1 41.90°C 0.973 12.222V 5.018V 3.325V 5.039V 370.965 47.34°C 115.13V 5 30.669A 4.987A 4.966A 1.792A 425.016 91.596% 629 14.1 42.45°C 0.978 12.211V 5.016V 3.322V 5.025V 464.010 48.81°C 115.12V 6 36.859A 5.985A 5.963A 1.996A 509.509 91.329% 767 19.8 42.92°C 0.982 12.201V 5.012V 3.319V 5.012V 557.886 49.95°C 115.12V 7 43.091A 6.989A 6.965A 2.202A 594.822 90.452% 1206 32.5 43.41°C 0.986 12.200V 5.009V 3.317V 4.996V 657.612 51.34°C 115.12V 8 49.368A 7.992A 7.965A 2.410A 680.151 90.093% 1397 35.8 43.73°C 0.988 12.189V 5.006V 3.314V 4.980V 754.944 52.48°C 115.11V 9 56.040A 8.495A 8.454A 2.413A 765.069 89.726% 1662 40.3 44.63°C 0.989 12.180V 5.003V 3.312V 4.974V 852.669 54.29°C 115.11V 10 62.463A 9.000A 8.972A 3.037A 849.887 89.119% 2181 47.0 45.95°C 0.991 12.170V 5.001V 3.310V 4.941V 953.650 55.96°C 115.11V 11 69.487A 9.002A 8.978A 3.041A 934.675 88.617% 2188 47.2 46.74°C 0.991 12.160V 5.000V 3.308V 4.934V 1054.737 57.42°C 115.11V CL1 0.144A 16.003A 15.997A 0.000A 134.984 82.963% 629 14.1 42.55°C 0.959 12.235V 5.004V 3.322V 5.109V 162.704 48.79°C 115.12V CL2 70.338A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 869.730 89.536% 2182 47.1 45.28°C 0.991 12.175V 5.015V 3.316V 5.034V 971.376 55.55°C 115.10V

Under high temperatures and with 20% and 50% load, the PSU doesn't reach the efficiency numbers that the 80 PLUS Platinum standard requires. Under full load, it manages to go over 89%, though.

Besides the loud fan noise, we didn't encounter any problem stressing the unit with full and even more power, under high operating temperatures. The V850 power supply is resilient to harsh conditions.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the V850's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.178A 0.497A 0.480A 0.195A 19.533 65.341% 630 14.2 0.826 12.259V 5.019V 3.330V 5.124V 29.894 115.12V 2 2.421A 0.994A 0.991A 0.391A 39.968 77.202% 629 14.1 0.895 12.256V 5.025V 3.332V 5.114V 51.771 115.12V 3 3.594A 1.492A 1.468A 0.588A 59.431 81.818% 629 14.1 0.931 12.253V 5.027V 3.332V 5.104V 72.638 115.12V 4 4.839A 1.990A 1.979A 0.785A 79.873 84.833% 629 14.1 0.940 12.251V 5.025V 3.331V 5.093V 94.153 115.12V

We would like to see higher than 70% efficiency with 20W load, and above 80% with 40W.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the V850’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

The Cooler Master V850 Platinum achieves low efficiency numbers in both our normal and light load tests. Especially in the latter, the differences are notable with the units that we used for comparison purposes.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.513 79.782% 0.042 5.131V 0.643 115.10V 2 0.250A 1.281 82.326% 0.097 5.125V 1.556 115.10V 3 0.550A 2.812 83.048% 0.193 5.112V 3.386 115.10V 4 1.000A 5.093 83.192% 0.295 5.092V 6.122 115.10V 5 1.500A 7.607 82.309% 0.368 5.071V 9.242 115.11V 6 3.000A 15.034 78.985% 0.470 5.012V 19.034 115.11V

As it was the case with the V1300, the 5VSB rail is highly efficient. Clearly the 5VSB circuit is identical in those two models.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.261V 5.023V 3.334V 5.135V 9.594 0.513 115.1V Standby 0.039 0.003 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile could be a bit smoother, under high operating temperatures. With 510W load the 767 RPM while with 85W more it increases its speed to 1206 RPM, outputting 12.7 dB(A) more.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

With normal ambient temperatures and up to 500W loads, the power supply's noise stays below 20 dB(A), which is equivalent to the noise of a broadcast/recording studio. With more than 650W it enters the 30-35 dB(A) region (quiet suburban, night time).

