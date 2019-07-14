Cooler Master V850 Platinum Power Supply Review

The Cooler Master V850 Platinum power supply is too expensive for what it has to offer. It might have top build quality but with less money you can find better performing units.

Today's best NZXT E850 deals ? $159.99 View $159.99 View Low Stock $164.99 View Show More Deals

Specifications and Part Analysis

Cooler Master V850 Platinum Power Supply.

The Cooler Master V850 Platinum power supply performs well enough, and its build quality is top-notch. The major downside is the high price tag, $199 (£153), which makes it more expensive than better performing units with some of them having a quieter operation. For instance, the similar capacity Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum is better in all areas but noise output, since its overall noise output is 12 dB(A) higher than Cooler Master's offering. Another strong opponent of the V850 Platinum is the Corsair HX850 which has a much lower price tag, yet it offers better performance and is quieter by almost 5 dB(A) overall. Things look tough for the V850 Platinum, given its strong competitors. Cooler Master should proceed on lowering its price, by at least 30-40 bucks (23 to 31 pounds), if it wants to boost its performance per dollar/pound ratio.

Cooler Master's new V Platinum line consists of three members with capacities ranging from 850 to 1300W. We have already evaluated the strongest member of the line, so we decided to take a look at the smallest as well, since its lower capacity and price make it more interesting to the majority of users.

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12

The Cooler Master V850 Platinum is based on an older Delta platform, which we've last seen several years ago, in the Antec HCP-850. This is a highly capable design, but it counts many years in production so naturally, it will have a hard time facing fierce competition. In the efficiency section, the V850 meets the requirements of the 80 PLUS Platinum and Cybenetics ETA-A standards, while its noise output is kept low. All cables are modular, the cooling fan uses double ball-bearings which will easily cope with high operating temperatures and the provided warranty is long at ten-years.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Delta Electronics Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, *ETA-A (88-91%) Noise *LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Double Ball Bearing Fan (AFB1312M) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (Selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 87 x 192mm Weight 2.13 kg (4.7 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

* The V850 Platinum is not certified by Cybenetics, yet. The provided ratings are based on our own measurements.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V1 12V2 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 35.2 35.2 3 0.5 Watts 130 844 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (650mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 8 pin EPS12V (750mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (680mm) 1 1 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (650mm+120mm) 3 6 16-18AWG No SATA (560mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 1 4 18AWG No SATA (520mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 2 8 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (500mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (+120mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1360mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 17AWG -

This is a fully modular power supply, and it is equipped with lots of cables, as you can see in the table above. All cables are long, but the distance between the peripheral connectors should be 150mm, instead of only 120mm. Finally, there are no in-line caps, and only the PCIe cables use thicker 16AWG gauges, up to the first connector.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Power Distribution

Power Distribution 12V1 ATX, PCIe, Peripheral 12V2 CPU

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Delta Electronics PCB Type Single Sided Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Vishay GSIB2560 (600V, 25A @ 98°C) APFC MOSFETS 3x Alpha & Omega AOTF27S60 (600V, 17A @ 100°C, 0.44Ohm @ 150°C) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D08060A (600V, 8A @ 152°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Rubycon (450V, 470uF, 2000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 4x STF25NM60ND (600V, 13A @ 100°C, 0.16Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6802SNX & CM03X Green PFC Controller Resonant Controllers Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS Unknown number of FETs 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters:3x Infineon BSC0904NSI (30V, 49A @ 100°C, 3.7mOhm), 1x Infineon BSC052N03LS (30V, 36A @ 100°C, 5.2mOhm) Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 11x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), 2x Nippon Chemi-con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 10x Nippon Chemi-con (5-6,000h @ 105°C, KZH) Polymers: Nichicon, Nippon Chemi-con, NIC Supervisor IC Texas Instruments DWA103N-A (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Delta AFB1312M (135mm, 12V, 0.38A, Double Ball Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x STMicroelectronics STPS20L60CT SBR (60V, 20A @ 140°C) Standby PWM Controller Power Integrations TNY280PG

All new V Platinum power supplies are made by Delta Electronics, which is the largest PSU manufacturer and one of the best. The platform might count several years in production, but it uses all contemporary tricks including a full-bridge topology along with an LLC resonant converter on the primary side, for restricted energy loses.

The main transformer uses a unique design that allows it to be extra small. On top of that, the board that hosts the +12V FETs is directly attached to the main transformer, to increase efficiency and minimize EMI noise. The +12V rail is mostly filtered by polymer caps, which are much more tolerant to high operating temperatures than electrolytic ones. Finally, the build quality is excellent; something expected given that Delta is well known for its top-notch production lines and the strict quality control.

Image 1 of 19 Image 2 of 19 Image 3 of 19 Image 4 of 19 Image 5 of 19 Image 6 of 19 Image 7 of 19 Image 8 of 19 Image 9 of 19 Image 10 of 19 Image 11 of 19 Image 12 of 19 Image 13 of 19 Image 14 of 19 Image 15 of 19 Image 16 of 19 Image 17 of 19 Image 18 of 19 Image 19 of 19

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content