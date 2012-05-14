Core i7-3720QM: Ivy Bridge Makes Its Mark On Mobility

Benchmark Results: iTunes 10.6.1
iTunes is single-threaded, so it reflects the performance of each CPU running at its highest Turbo Boost/Turbo Core clock rate. The Ivy Bridge-based Core i7-3720QM enjoys a raw frequency advantage and better instruction-per-cycle throughput, putting it in the lead. The other two Intel chips follow closely behind. Despite a peak 2.6 GHz Turbo Core clock rate, AMD's A8 simply cannot keep up.
With up to one core utilized at any given time, a workload like this is generally going to look pretty light (though it's interesting that AMD's chip gets as high as 50%).
Although the Ivy Bridge-based Core i7-3720QM only spins up a single core, it pushes that piece of logic to 3.6 GHz, exploiting as much available TDP as possible. Core i7-2820QM, manufactured at 32 nm, only hits 3.4 GHz, but it's not as efficient, so power consumption spikes slightly higher.
Pushing one-fourth of a quad-core chip with a 45 W TDP translates into modest power use. It's almost counter-intuitive that the 35 W Core i5 would use even more energy. However, remember that our Arrandale sample is a dual-core model, so we're monopolizing half of its on-die resources to do the same task.
As we've come to expect, AMD's A8 maintains very low power use, but over a painfully long period of time, negating any benefit the APU might have seen from its sub-20 W figure.
There would be a performance difference in applications that could use the extra MHz (Video games, encoding/decoding) and performance would scale accordingly. Otherwise no you'd likely never notice.
To be fair, it was a low power APU being bench-marked against higher end, higher power, and newer chips. I would be surprised if it won much of anything, besides power usage, against the Sandy and Ivy i7s. A higher TDP mobile A8 might be able to beat HD 4000 if it had 1600MHz or maybe even 1866MHz memory, granted it still wouldn't win in CPU performance.
IIRC, the IGPs on the mobile chips can be OC'd, right?
Hmmm...wouldn't you agree that "data decryption" should be on this list too? The difference b/w each proc is significant...plus you've got hardware acceleration for AES256 on SB and IB...
I hope the mobile i3s get HD4000...still wondering why the i5s didn't get it...
The i5-460M is faster than A8-3520M, just not that much faster. I have a feeling you need to run the application and gaming tests on max performance all over again. It doesn't matter for the Intel part as Balanced pretty much performs like max performance.