Corsair CX450 PSU Review: Two Flavors, Tested and Compared

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before reading this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

CX450 - Great Wall

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Great Wall Platform Model GW-ATX450BL Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC thermistor Bridge Rectifier GBU1508 (800V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x ROHM R6020ANX (600V, 9.7A @ 100°C, 0.22Ω) APFC Boost Diode STi STTH8S06FP (600V, 8A @ 150°C) Hold-up Cap 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (450V, 220uF, 2-3000h @ 105°C, KMM) Main Switchers 2x Jilin Sino-Microelectronics JCS18N50H (500V, 11A @ 100°C, 0.27Ω) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX & CM03X Green PFC controller Resonant Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 2x Silan Microelectronics SVD3205T (55V, 80A @ 25°C, 8mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x A-Power AP0403GH (30V, 50A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM Controller: APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Elite EJ (3-5000h @ 105°C), ED (2-5000h @ 105°C), EK (2-5000h @ 105°C), 1x Teapo (3-6000h @ 105°C, SY), 1x Rubycon (105°C) Polymers: Nichicon (LF) Supervisor IC Sitronix/Infinno ST9S429-PG14 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Yate Loon D12SM-12 (120mm, 12V, 0.30A, 1700 RPM, 72CFM, 34 dB(A), rifle bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier A-Power AP04N60H-HF (600V, 2.2A @ 100°C, 2.5Ω) Standby PWM Controller SI8016HSP8

CX450 - CWT

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Channel Well Technology Platform Model Custom Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC thermistor Bridge Rectifier 1x APFC MOSFETs 2x Silan Microelectronics SVF13N50F (500V, 10A @ 100°C, 0.52Ω) APFC Boost Diode STi STTH8S06FP (600V, 8A @ 150°C) Hold-up Cap 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (450V, 180uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR) Main Switchers 2x Silan Microelectronics SVF13N50F (500V, 10A @ 100°C, 0.52Ω) APFC Controller Infineon ICE3PCS01G - CM03X Resonant Controller Infineon ICE2HS01G Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 2x Ubiq QM3016D (30V, 68A @ 100°C, 4mΩ), 2x Ubiq QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, 5.5mΩ) PWM Controller: APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Elite ED (2-5000h @ 105°C), 1x Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: Elite (RP, RH, GT), Apaq Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Hong Hua HA1225M12F-Z (120mm, 12V, 0.45A, 2050 RPM, rifle bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifiers CET CEF04N7G (700V, 4A, 3.3Ω), Vishay SBL1040CT (40V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller On-Bright OB5269

Video - Part Analysis

Both versions of the CX450 employ modern platforms featuring LLC resonant converters and voltage regulation modules for generating the minor rails. In such low-efficiency PSUs, the use of LLC resonant converters appears to be overkill. But they still represent an advantage over older designs, since those converters facilitate higher efficiency under light loads.

Both configurations have Elite brand electrolytic capacitors. We're not particularly fond of Elite caps, but it's hard to be picky in this price range. CWT's design uses fewer electrolytic caps and more polymer ones, which are resilient against tough ambient conditions. Moreover, the CWT-based CX450 uses a higher-quality fan with a fluid dynamic bearing. On the other hand, Great Wall's version of the CX450 utilizes a more sophisticated supervisor integrated circuit. It also boasts better soldering quality than CWT's platform.

In general, both PSUs represent good build quality. The CWT version boasts a better fan and more polymer caps, while the Great Wall model has an advantage in its soldering quality and larger bulk capacitor. In terms of design, the Great Wall platform looks cleaner. However, the CWT version uses a higher number of FETs for regulating the +12V rail, reducing thermal load on the secondary side.

The following video shows the CX450’s internals. (We disassembled both configurations.)

