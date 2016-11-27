Corsair CX750M PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling
Packaging
Corsair's box is small but sturdy. On its front, there's a photo of the PSU showing the small modular panel and native cables. Two icons on the front-right side depict the five-year warranty and 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency. Right below them, the model number is printed prominently.
The available connectors are listed on the top of the box. Corsair also provides information on cable length up there.
Around back, two diagrams convey the power specifications and the PSU's dimensions.
Contents
Instead of packing foam, Corsair uses a more eco-friendly protection that serves its purpose. However, the PSU is still stored inside a nylon bag that's not exactly environmentally-minded.
The bundle includes a warranty guide, a user's manual, several zip-ties, a set of fixing bolts, an AC power cord, and the modular cables.
Exterior
The finish is of decent quality and not glossy enough to easily attract fingerprints. Up front, we find a typical honeycomb-looking exhaust grille and a power switch installed next to the AC receptacle.
On the sides of the PSU, a couple of stickers depict Corsair's model information, while the power specifications label is affixed to the bottom. There's a serial number on the bottom as well, along with the part number and various conformity markings.
A plastic grommet around the native cables protects them from the chassis' edges. The modular panel only hosts six sockets, two of which are dedicated to bundled PCIe cables. One could easily host a second EPS cable, but Corsair only provides one.
The unit's dimensions are compact, and the native cables shouldn't prove problematic during the installation process. Although completely modular PSUs are preferred by most folks, full modularity also increases production costs.
Cabling
The native cables are fully sleeved back into the housing and utilize dark wires. The modular cables are ribboned to improve airflow inside of your case. They're composed of dark wires, too. Overall, the cable quality is pretty good for a budget-oriented PSU.
Very easy to install and only use the extra cables you need.
Piece of mind knowing the 3 year warranty that comes with it.
I don't care for this PSU too much anyway. It seems to be a power supply that likes to focus on good ripple (as every modern PSU does these days) and decent voltage regulation but falls short in nearly every other aspect. I don't see it being much of any improvement over the original CX750M, the whole purpose of was probably just to cut costs. I'd happily take 60mv of ripple on my 12V rail in turn for some better holdup time, a higher quality fan and perhaps caps (if those Suscons aren't the best), and OTP.
Aren't those usually either the 450w, 550w and 650 watts? Those are different units compared to the 750 watts I think.
Plenty of better options for power supplies around CX750M's price range, must be said. Isn't the EVGA B2 750w 65 dollars?
Note that the CXM series is reported as the lowest quality Corsair PSU available in the US.... yet several VS models remain available thru US e-tailers. One thing I have always observed, specifically with regard to PSUs and coolers is that forum posters, even when referencing an article that says the reviewed item was a "good budget model" or "good for the money, tend to drop the words "budget" and "for the money" when recommending it. So while it may be a logical choice for a G3258 or GTX 1050 build w/ no overclocking, I don't quite understand why a Hyper 212 or a CX series PSU gets recommended for a 6700k / 1070 build especially where OP states an interest in overclocking the bejeezes out of everything.
Here's the only reviews I have seen besides this one:
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-cx650m-psu,4770.html
http://www.jonnyguru.com/modules.php?name=NDReviews&op=Story&reid=486
NCIX almost always has it for $50 in conjunction w/ Corsair MIR and instant savings... sometimes others like newegg
NCIX = $45 (Savings Code 97531-1714. SAVE $25.00 off our regular price of $89.99 Special price ends 11/30/2016 + Save $20.00 USD with manufacturer's mail-in rebate!)
http://www.ncixus.com/products/?usaffiliateid=1000031504&sku=97531&promoid=1714
newegg = $89.99 - $20 instant savings - $20.00 rebate card = $49.99
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817438028
Solid units for that kind of price.
I don't expect to have Seasonic PRIME 750's performance with 80$ !!
If I needed 750W and it was between the EVGA 750 B2 and the CX750M, I'd probably take the former.