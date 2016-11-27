Corsair CX750M PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

Corsair's box is small but sturdy. On its front, there's a photo of the PSU showing the small modular panel and native cables. Two icons on the front-right side depict the five-year warranty and 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency. Right below them, the model number is printed prominently.

The available connectors are listed on the top of the box. Corsair also provides information on cable length up there.

Around back, two diagrams convey the power specifications and the PSU's dimensions.

Contents

Instead of packing foam, Corsair uses a more eco-friendly protection that serves its purpose. However, the PSU is still stored inside a nylon bag that's not exactly environmentally-minded.

The bundle includes a warranty guide, a user's manual, several zip-ties, a set of fixing bolts, an AC power cord, and the modular cables.

Exterior

The finish is of decent quality and not glossy enough to easily attract fingerprints. Up front, we find a typical honeycomb-looking exhaust grille and a power switch installed next to the AC receptacle.

On the sides of the PSU, a couple of stickers depict Corsair's model information, while the power specifications label is affixed to the bottom. There's a serial number on the bottom as well, along with the part number and various conformity markings.

A plastic grommet around the native cables protects them from the chassis' edges. The modular panel only hosts six sockets, two of which are dedicated to bundled PCIe cables. One could easily host a second EPS cable, but Corsair only provides one.

The unit's dimensions are compact, and the native cables shouldn't prove problematic during the installation process. Although completely modular PSUs are preferred by most folks, full modularity also increases production costs.

Cabling

The native cables are fully sleeved back into the housing and utilize dark wires. The modular cables are ribboned to improve airflow inside of your case. They're composed of dark wires, too. Overall, the cable quality is pretty good for a budget-oriented PSU.