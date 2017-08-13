Corsair HX1200 PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the HX1200's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Results

Very high performance puts our HX1200 sample ahead of the HX1200i we tested. It looks like our equipment recorded better ripple suppression from the new PSU, resulting in its victory.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the HX1200's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here To See More Results

Naturally, the HX1200 achieves a higher value score than the HX1200i since it costs less and just demonstrated slightly higher performance.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click Here To See More Results

The HX1200i clearly wins in this metric, though the HX1200 is still a very quiet power supply with lower-than 25 dB(A) overall noise output.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click Here To See More Results

The average of multiple thousand load combinations shows that the efficiency difference between Corsair's HX1200i and HX1200 is pretty small.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content