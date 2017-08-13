Corsair HX1200 PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the HX1200's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
Very high performance puts our HX1200 sample ahead of the HX1200i we tested. It looks like our equipment recorded better ripple suppression from the new PSU, resulting in its victory.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the HX1200's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
Naturally, the HX1200 achieves a higher value score than the HX1200i since it costs less and just demonstrated slightly higher performance.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).
The HX1200i clearly wins in this metric, though the HX1200 is still a very quiet power supply with lower-than 25 dB(A) overall noise output.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.
The average of multiple thousand load combinations shows that the efficiency difference between Corsair's HX1200i and HX1200 is pretty small.
Of course they have a customer support phone number: 888-222-4346 (North America customers).
Anyway, back on topic, first the $#@! miners have negatively impacted our GPU market, and now they may negatively impact our PSU market. :fou: What makes this really aggravating is that the PSU makers really can't prove a PSU was used 7x24 for heavy mining operation.
Worse, even if PSU vendors like Corsair offer a mining-specific PSU for less money with just say a 2-3 year warranty, nothing would stop the miners from buying the full 10-year variant. This mining craze is becoming a real pain to we PC enthusiasts.
Bro.. You're all over the place. :D
So only the 24-pin is pin incompatible with the Type 3 cables. And yes... it's because of the extra sense wires. If you're really going to get all wound up about having to do 2-to-1 wires when doing custom cables, you know what you should do? Don't do 2-to-1 wires. They're only sense wires. The lack of them doesn't prevent the PSU from working. It'll just make your voltage regulation "as bad" as any other PSU that doesn't have the sense wires.
Yes. The ATX spec is out of date. But Intel wrote it and nobody is going ot implement a new standard without Intel's blessing. They even released a whole new ATX design guide last month that changes almost everything (T1 timing, T3 timing, standby efficiency..) but DID NOT TOUCH the pinout (they made -12V "optional", but that's hardly much of a change).