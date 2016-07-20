Corsair RM650x PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the RM650x's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Unfortunately, we didn't test the EVGA 650 G2 with 115VAC input, so we can only compare the RM650x to EVGA's 650 P2. As you can see, the performance difference is notable. Then again, the 650 P2 is a Platinum-rated PSU while the RM650x only satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold standard. We should also note that with 230V input, for which we have test data for the 650 G2, the RM650x clearly leads with a 3.54% difference (EVGA 650 G2: 96.46%, Corsair RM650x: 100%).

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the RM650x's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The RM650x sells at a fair price, so its performance per dollar score is quite high. But EVGA is very aggressive with the price of its 650 P2; at the time of writing, that PSU was sold for less than the RM650x! This is what tough competition between companies achieves: lower prices and better products.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

This is a quiet PSU. The difference between it and the 650 P2 is so small as to be imperceptible.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the RM650x's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Efficiency could be a bit higher. However, it's still good for a Gold-rated PSU. The Platinum-certified 650 P2 is way ahead, though.