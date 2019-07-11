Corsair RM750 Power Supply Review: Affordable Yet Powerful

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is satisfactory at +12V and tight on the minor rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time exceeds 17ms, while the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush current is at normal levels with 115V input. With 230V is on the high side, though.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the RM750’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.360A 1.985A 2.005A 0.997A 74.493 86.177% 0 <6.0 42.73°C 0.974 12.130V 5.040V 3.291V 5.018V 86.442 39.84°C 115.12V 2 9.778A 2.979A 3.010A 1.197A 149.392 89.931% 0 <6.0 44.42°C 0.988 12.118V 5.037V 3.288V 5.013V 166.119 40.76°C 115.11V 3 15.625A 3.477A 3.500A 1.398A 224.898 91.626% 0 <6.0 45.61°C 0.991 12.089V 5.035V 3.286V 5.007V 245.451 41.07°C 115.11V 4 21.399A 3.975A 4.021A 1.600A 299.665 91.584% 0 <6.0 46.67°C 0.993 12.078V 5.033V 3.283V 5.000V 327.202 41.78°C 115.11V 5 26.864A 4.972A 5.029A 1.802A 374.613 91.076% 780 15.9 42.36°C 0.992 12.064V 5.031V 3.283V 4.995V 411.318 47.71°C 115.11V 6 32.324A 5.969A 6.038A 2.005A 449.550 90.439% 781 16.0 42.84°C 0.992 12.057V 5.028V 3.280V 4.989V 497.076 49.23°C 115.11V 7 37.842A 6.965A 7.045A 2.208A 524.842 89.803% 783 16.1 44.18°C 0.993 12.043V 5.026V 3.279V 4.984V 584.440 51.16°C 115.12V 8 43.338A 7.967A 8.058A 2.412A 600.169 88.985% 1122 28.1 44.50°C 0.994 12.039V 5.022V 3.277V 4.978V 674.458 52.21°C 115.12V 9 49.212A 8.468A 8.546A 2.412A 674.684 88.241% 1407 34.8 45.39°C 0.995 12.033V 5.021V 3.276V 4.976V 764.590 53.79°C 115.12V 10 54.905A 8.970A 9.071A 3.026A 749.954 87.314% 1633 39.0 46.43°C 0.995 12.025V 5.018V 3.275V 4.958V 858.914 55.76°C 115.12V 11 61.186A 8.974A 9.075A 3.028A 825.176 86.487% 1753 40.8 46.81°C 0.995 12.020V 5.016V 3.273V 4.955V 954.100 57.49°C 115.12V CL1 0.139A 18.005A 18.001A 0.000A 151.022 82.858% 1007 24.6 42.50°C 0.989 12.116V 5.015V 3.280V 5.070V 182.267 47.74°C 115.14V CL2 62.520A 1.004A 1.001A 1.000A 765.559 87.755% 1715 40.4 46.14°C 0.995 12.032V 5.026V 3.272V 4.997V 872.387 55.29°C 115.12V

The passive operation lasts for quite long if the load on the minor rails remains low. With 20%, 50% and full load the power supply easily meets the corresponding 80 PLUS Gold standard's requirements, even under the high operating temperatures that we apply.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the RM750's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.193A 0.496A 0.483A 0.199A 19.510 80.103% 0 <6.0 0.829 12.088V 5.038V 3.289V 5.034V 24.356 115.11V 2 2.452A 0.992A 1.002A 0.398A 39.960 85.039% 0 <6.0 0.936 12.096V 5.039V 3.292V 5.031V 46.990 115.11V 3 3.642A 1.488A 1.488A 0.597A 59.447 86.615% 0 <6.0 0.963 12.095V 5.039V 3.292V 5.027V 68.634 115.11V 4 4.885A 1.984A 2.005A 0.796A 79.841 86.791% 0 <6.0 0.975 12.128V 5.039V 3.292V 5.023V 91.992 115.11V

High efficiency numbers and minimized noise output, since the PSU's fan is not spinning.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the RM750’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

The efficiency under light loads is super high.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.507 76.012% 0.066 5.063V 0.667 115.10V 2 0.250A 1.265 77.798% 0.149 5.059V 1.626 115.10V 3 0.550A 2.778 78.563% 0.260 5.051V 3.536 115.10V 4 1.000A 5.039 77.583% 0.348 5.039V 6.495 115.10V 5 1.500A 7.539 77.426% 0.396 5.026V 9.737 115.11V 6 3.000A 14.958 76.653% 0.457 4.986V 19.514 115.11V

The 5VSB rail is efficient enough.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.078V 5.035V 3.292V 5.034V 3.051 0.240 115.1V Standby 0.036 0.004 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).



With light loads on the minor rails, the unit's passive operation lasts up to 300W loads, even under high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

Because we push hard the minor rails (5V & 3.3V), the power supply engages its passive operation only for very short periods. Nonetheless, the fan speed is kept low in general and so does the output noise.

