Corsair RM750x (2021) Power Supply Review

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Load regulation is tight enough at 12V and pretty tight on the minor rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up is extra long at 26.6ms and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Despite the large bulk caps, the NTC thermistor and relay combination do a good job, effectively lowering large inrush currents.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Leakage current is at low levels.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.426A 1.981A 2.003A 0.994A 74.964 86.350% 0 <6.0 45.68°C 0.976 12.057V 5.046V 3.296V 5.032V 86.814 40.72°C 115.17V 2 9.890A 2.974A 3.006A 1.194A 150.044 89.565% 0 <6.0 46.61°C 0.991 12.047V 5.042V 3.294V 5.027V 167.526 40.96°C 115.17V 3 15.726A 3.473A 3.509A 1.394A 225.052 91.126% 0 <6.0 48.28°C 0.995 12.018V 5.040V 3.292V 5.022V 246.967 41.85°C 115.17V 4 21.560A 3.971A 4.009A 1.595A 300.053 91.026% 0 <6.0 48.81°C 0.995 12.006V 5.038V 3.291V 5.018V 329.636 41.94°C 115.12V 5 27.021A 4.964A 5.015A 1.795A 374.621 90.381% 361 7.2 42.58°C 0.994 11.995V 5.037V 3.290V 5.015V 414.492 49.84°C 115.11V 6 32.530A 5.961A 6.022A 1.996A 449.525 89.729% 490 10.9 42.77°C 0.995 11.980V 5.034V 3.289V 5.011V 500.982 50.70°C 115.11V 7 38.080A 6.958A 7.027A 2.198A 524.855 88.989% 712 21.0 43.51°C 0.995 11.968V 5.031V 3.288V 5.006V 589.795 52.37°C 115.11V 8 43.636A 7.957A 8.034A 2.400A 600.168 88.158% 942 29.7 43.88°C 0.996 11.957V 5.028V 3.286V 5.002V 680.789 53.14°C 115.11V 9 49.566A 8.461A 8.525A 2.400A 674.727 87.338% 1244 38.2 44.80°C 0.996 11.948V 5.025V 3.284V 5.000V 772.544 54.75°C 115.10V 10 55.308A 8.964A 9.048A 3.009A 749.982 86.381% 1512 42.5 45.23°C 0.997 11.938V 5.022V 3.282V 4.986V 868.225 55.74°C 115.10V 11 61.658A 8.969A 9.052A 3.011A 825.230 85.461% 1914 48.1 46.58°C 0.997 11.929V 5.019V 3.281V 4.982V 965.625 57.40°C 115.12V CL1 0.116A 18.002A 17.999A 0.000A 151.036 82.569% 592 15.2 42.86°C 0.992 12.024V 5.026V 3.287V 5.076V 182.921 49.79°C 115.15V CL2 62.528A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 760.339 86.946% 1907 48.4 45.44°C 0.997 11.947V 5.025V 3.282V 5.011V 874.498 55.98°C 115.20V

The PSU's noise stays low until the 70% load test, despite the high operating temperatures. We had to apply full load to make the PSU's fan exceed 40 dBA, and in the overload test, it reached its maximum noise output, which is high at 48.1 dBA.

Even at light loads, the PF readings are high, showing that the APFC converter is up to the task. With a little higher efficiency, mostly at increased loads, we would be delighted.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.239A 0.493A 0.500A 0.197A 19.992 80.087% 0 <6.0 0.832 11.976V 5.072V 3.310V 5.070V 24.963 115.17V 2 2.478A 0.990A 1.000A 0.397A 39.983 85.115% 0 <6.0 0.937 11.977V 5.051V 3.299V 5.047V 46.975 115.17V 3 3.720A 1.486A 1.501A 0.595A 60.013 87.199% 0 <6.0 0.967 11.979V 5.048V 3.298V 5.041V 68.823 115.17V 4 4.925A 1.982A 2.000A 0.795A 79.963 86.916% 0 <6.0 0.978 12.054V 5.046V 3.296V 5.036V 92.000 115.17V

The PSU's fan doesn't spin at light loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.024A 0.296A 0.295A 0.049A 14.993 77.021% 0 <6.0 0.765 11.978V 5.074V 3.310V 5.075V 19.466 115.16V

This platform achieves super-high efficiency with 2% load.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

The efficiency drop with 115V input is major, compared to 230V, especially at high loads. On the contrary, efficiency at light and super-light loads is sky-high.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.504 75.789% 0.067 5.043V 0.665 115.17V 2 0.250A 1.260 78.261% 0.149 5.040V 1.610 115.17V 3 0.550A 2.769 78.979% 0.262 5.034V 3.506 115.17V 4 1.000A 5.026 78.482% 0.350 5.025V 6.404 115.16V 5 1.500A 7.524 78.326% 0.400 5.015V 9.606 115.15V 6 3.000A 14.959 77.296% 0.466 4.986V 19.353 115.15V

The 5VSB rail is efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 11.974V 5.074V 3.311V 5.075V 2.086 0.176 115.2V Standby 0.035 0.003 115.2V

Vampire power is kept low with both voltage inputs, 115V and 230V.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan profile is not aggressive at high operating temperatures, allowing the ML fan to handle the thermal load effectively.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

Because of the high load that we apply on the minor rails, the PSU's passive operation is short during these tests. Nonetheless, if you keep the load on the minor rails below 100W combined, which most likely will be the case unless you have tons of ARGB stuff in your system, the average noise output will be notably lower, up to 400W loads. At higher than 400W loads, the load on the minor rails doesn't seem to affect the fan speed profile.

