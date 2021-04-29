Corsair RM750x (2021) Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

The new Corsair RM750x is the performance king in the 750W Gold category.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The older RM750x unit is notably quieter. Still, you cannot call the new one noisy.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

A small efficiency boost, mostly at high loads, is required to meet the competition eye-to-eye.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The APFC converter achieves high performance.

