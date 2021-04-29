Corsair RM750x (2021) Power Supply Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Protection Features OCP (Cold @ 25°C) 12V: 79.6A (127.36%), 11.918V 5V: 31.5A (157.5%), 5.009V 3.3V: 31.2A (156%), 3.295V 5VSB: 5.2A (173.33%), 4.946V OCP (Hot @ 42°C) 12V: 79.8A (127.68%), 11.923V

5V: 31.3A (156.5%), 5.011V

3.3V: 31.2A (156%), 3.291V

5VSB: 5.2A (173.33%), 4.945V

OPP (Cold @ 26°C) 961.97W (128.26%) OPP (Hot @ 42°C) 964.87W (128.65%) OTP ✓ (139°C @ 12V Heat Sink) SCP 12V to Earth: ✓

5V to Earth: ✓

3.3V to Earth: ✓

5VSB to Earth: ✓

-12V to Earth: ✓



PWR_OK Proper operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass relay

OCP at 12V and OPP are correctly set, but this is not the case for OCP on the minor rails, which is set too high. No modern system requires such strong minor rails. Even if this is the case, so many Amperes at 5V and 3.3V will highly stress the corresponding DC-DC converters, especially under increased operating temperatures. All other protection features are present and operate fine.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

No problems here since the 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Load Regulation Graphs Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Graph

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Graphs

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Suppression Graphs Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) IR Images Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hottest part is the board hosting the 12V FETs, which gets close to 80 degrees Celsius. Still, this is not a high temperature given the operating conditions and the FETs' high-temperature limits.

