Corsair RM850x V2 PSU Review: Smaller And Quieter!

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured is over 17ms, and the power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current is low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the RM850x’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.186A 1.984A 1.991A 0.996A 84.773 86.891% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 48.80°C 0.980 12.185V 5.036V 3.314V 5.013V 97.563 38.57°C 115.10V 2 11.397A 2.973A 2.988A 1.196A 169.678 90.062% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 49.70°C 0.990 12.181V 5.034V 3.311V 5.009V 188.401 39.09°C 115.09V 3 17.965A 3.477A 3.502A 1.396A 254.875 91.367% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 50.95°C 0.994 12.180V 5.031V 3.308V 5.002V 278.958 40.03°C 115.09V 4 24.537A 3.975A 3.992A 1.601A 339.765 91.193% 610 RPM 10.2 dB(A) 40.46°C 0.990 12.169V 5.028V 3.305V 4.994V 372.578 51.72°C 115.09V 5 30.782A 4.974A 4.996A 1.801A 424.688 90.854% 610 RPM 10.2 dB(A) 40.66°C 0.990 12.157V 5.024V 3.302V 4.989V 467.438 52.25°C 115.08V 6 37.033A 5.975A 5.999A 2.006A 509.680 90.322% 610 RPM 10.2 dB(A) 41.59°C 0.991 12.148V 5.023V 3.299V 4.985V 564.292 53.36°C 115.08V 7 43.285A 6.977A 7.004A 2.205A 594.658 89.629% 633 RPM 10.9 dB(A) 43.15°C 0.993 12.142V 5.020V 3.296V 4.980V 663.468 55.47°C 115.08V 8 49.544A 7.970A 8.011A 2.411A 679.560 88.701% 902 RPM 23.2 dB(A) 44.31°C 0.994 12.134V 5.019V 3.295V 4.975V 766.123 57.18°C 115.09V 9 56.244A 8.474A 8.533A 2.410A 764.683 87.790% 1130 RPM 30.4 dB(A) 45.39°C 0.995 12.127V 5.018V 3.293V 4.975V 871.038 58.68°C 115.08V 10 62.684A 8.980A 9.022A 3.022A 849.431 86.877% 1330 RPM 35.1 dB(A) 46.03°C 0.996 12.120V 5.015V 3.290V 4.958V 977.739 59.55°C 000.00V 11 69.730A 8.981A 9.029A 3.025A 934.340 85.807% 1450 RPM 37.2 dB(A) 46.85°C 0.996 12.113V 5.013V 3.288V 4.956V 1088.884 60.84°C 115.08V CL1 0.099A 18.029A 18.001A 0.004A 151.421 81.633% 785 RPM 18.1 dB(A) 44.11°C 0.991 12.162V 5.030V 3.306V 5.078V 185.489 56.94°C 115.11V CL2 70.788A 1.002A 1.001A 1.002A 871.704 87.227% 1320 RPM 33.8 dB(A) 45.76°C 0.996 12.126V 5.017V 3.295V 4.994V 999.351 59.07°C 115.08V

Load regulation on all of the rails is tight, while the efficiency levels with 20% and 50% load satisfy the 80 PLUS Gold program's requirements. Under full load, the RM850x V2 achieves close to 87% efficiency, despite the high ambient temperature we test at. Finally, the PSU's noise is kept low until we apply 80% of its rated load. Even then, noise output under full load isn't bad at all.

