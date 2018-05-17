Corsair RM850x V2 PSU Review: Smaller And Quieter!

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time we measured is over 17ms, and the power-good signal is accurate.
Inrush Current
Inrush current is low with both voltage inputs.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the RM850x’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|PSU Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|5.186A
|1.984A
|1.991A
|0.996A
|84.773
|86.891%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|48.80°C
|0.980
|12.185V
|5.036V
|3.314V
|5.013V
|97.563
|38.57°C
|115.10V
|2
|11.397A
|2.973A
|2.988A
|1.196A
|169.678
|90.062%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|49.70°C
|0.990
|12.181V
|5.034V
|3.311V
|5.009V
|188.401
|39.09°C
|115.09V
|3
|17.965A
|3.477A
|3.502A
|1.396A
|254.875
|91.367%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|50.95°C
|0.994
|12.180V
|5.031V
|3.308V
|5.002V
|278.958
|40.03°C
|115.09V
|4
|24.537A
|3.975A
|3.992A
|1.601A
|339.765
|91.193%
|610 RPM
|10.2 dB(A)
|40.46°C
|0.990
|12.169V
|5.028V
|3.305V
|4.994V
|372.578
|51.72°C
|115.09V
|5
|30.782A
|4.974A
|4.996A
|1.801A
|424.688
|90.854%
|610 RPM
|10.2 dB(A)
|40.66°C
|0.990
|12.157V
|5.024V
|3.302V
|4.989V
|467.438
|52.25°C
|115.08V
|6
|37.033A
|5.975A
|5.999A
|2.006A
|509.680
|90.322%
|610 RPM
|10.2 dB(A)
|41.59°C
|0.991
|12.148V
|5.023V
|3.299V
|4.985V
|564.292
|53.36°C
|115.08V
|7
|43.285A
|6.977A
|7.004A
|2.205A
|594.658
|89.629%
|633 RPM
|10.9 dB(A)
|43.15°C
|0.993
|12.142V
|5.020V
|3.296V
|4.980V
|663.468
|55.47°C
|115.08V
|8
|49.544A
|7.970A
|8.011A
|2.411A
|679.560
|88.701%
|902 RPM
|23.2 dB(A)
|44.31°C
|0.994
|12.134V
|5.019V
|3.295V
|4.975V
|766.123
|57.18°C
|115.09V
|9
|56.244A
|8.474A
|8.533A
|2.410A
|764.683
|87.790%
|1130 RPM
|30.4 dB(A)
|45.39°C
|0.995
|12.127V
|5.018V
|3.293V
|4.975V
|871.038
|58.68°C
|115.08V
|10
|62.684A
|8.980A
|9.022A
|3.022A
|849.431
|86.877%
|1330 RPM
|35.1 dB(A)
|46.03°C
|0.996
|12.120V
|5.015V
|3.290V
|4.958V
|977.739
|59.55°C
|000.00V
|11
|69.730A
|8.981A
|9.029A
|3.025A
|934.340
|85.807%
|1450 RPM
|37.2 dB(A)
|46.85°C
|0.996
|12.113V
|5.013V
|3.288V
|4.956V
|1088.884
|60.84°C
|115.08V
|CL1
|0.099A
|18.029A
|18.001A
|0.004A
|151.421
|81.633%
|785 RPM
|18.1 dB(A)
|44.11°C
|0.991
|12.162V
|5.030V
|3.306V
|5.078V
|185.489
|56.94°C
|115.11V
|CL2
|70.788A
|1.002A
|1.001A
|1.002A
|871.704
|87.227%
|1320 RPM
|33.8 dB(A)
|45.76°C
|0.996
|12.126V
|5.017V
|3.295V
|4.994V
|999.351
|59.07°C
|115.08V
Load regulation on all of the rails is tight, while the efficiency levels with 20% and 50% load satisfy the 80 PLUS Gold program's requirements. Under full load, the RM850x V2 achieves close to 87% efficiency, despite the high ambient temperature we test at. Finally, the PSU's noise is kept low until we apply 80% of its rated load. Even then, noise output under full load isn't bad at all.
