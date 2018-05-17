Corsair RM850x V2 PSU Review: Smaller And Quieter!

Trending

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

OCP12V: 89A (125.71%), 12.095V 5V: 32.91A(131.64%), 4.97V 3.3V: 33.58A (134.32%), 3.27V 5VSB: 5.6A (186.7%), 85.56mV ripple
OPP1083.385W (124.2%)
OTP✓ (195°C @ main transformer)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

Over-current protection on the minor rails lands where we'd expect. However, the 5VSB rail should have a lower OCP threshold in order to avoid exceeding 50mV of ripple. The over-temperature protection limit is set quite high, which is often the case in CWT designs. Meanwhile, short circuit protection is accounted for on every rail. There is a MOV for surge protection, and the NTC thermistor (responsible for inrush current protection) is supported by a bypass relay now. That was missing from the previous-gen RMx PSUs.

Comment from the forums
  • parkerygc8 17 May 2018 22:10
    Sweet, first review of this I've seen. Thanks.
  • leclod 21 May 2018 09:08
    I didn't go into detail, but I wonder what's the use of that Gold PSU when there's a Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 for a similar price ?
  • Aris_Mp 22 May 2018 06:09
    Gold, Platinum, it doesn't really matter at this efficiency point. What matters the most, in my opinion at least, is noise output now besides the basic (reliability and overall performance).
  • powernod 24 May 2018 10:34
    At last some scoring at the review conclusion!! I always considered the lack of score as Tom's greater weakness about their reviews !!
