Corsair RM850x V2 PSU Review: Smaller And Quieter!

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 89A (125.71%), 12.095V 5V: 32.91A(131.64%), 4.97V 3.3V: 33.58A (134.32%), 3.27V 5VSB: 5.6A (186.7%), 85.56mV ripple OPP 1083.385W (124.2%) OTP ✓ (195°C @ main transformer) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

Over-current protection on the minor rails lands where we'd expect. However, the 5VSB rail should have a lower OCP threshold in order to avoid exceeding 50mV of ripple. The over-temperature protection limit is set quite high, which is often the case in CWT designs. Meanwhile, short circuit protection is accounted for on every rail. There is a MOV for surge protection, and the NTC thermistor (responsible for inrush current protection) is supported by a bypass relay now. That was missing from the previous-gen RMx PSUs.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content