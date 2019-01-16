Corsair SF600 Platinum PSU Review: Setting The SFX Performance Bar Higher

Teardown and Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Great Wall Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x GBU25KH (800V, 25A @ 125°C) APFC MOSFET 1x Infineon IPZ60R099C7 (650V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.099Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x Infineon IDH06G65C6 (600V, 6A @ 145°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMZ) Main Switchers 2x 60F2094 Driver IC Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller Champion CM6502 & CM03X Green PFC controller Resonant Controller Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x Alpha & Omega AON6590 (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.55mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x Nexperia PSMN2R0-30YL (30V, 100A @ 25°C, 2mΩ) PWM Controller: Anpec APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Rubycon (3-6000h@ 105°C, YXJ) Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC IN1S429I -SCG Fan Control MCU PIC16F1824 Fan Model Corsair NR092L (92mm, 12V, 0.22A, 3950 RPM, rifle bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x CSD18534 FET (60V, 69A @ 25°C, 7.8mΩ) Standby PWM Controller Infineon ICE5QR1680AG

This PSU is an upgraded version of the SF600 Gold platform designed to be even more efficient. A half-bridge topology is used on the primary side, along with an LLC resonant converter. On the secondary side, a synchronous rectification scheme is used, where four FETs regulate the +12V rail. A pair of DC-DC converters generate the minor rails and a FET handles the 5VSB rail, facilitating increased efficiency levels.

The split layout design is nice because it allows for ample clearance between the components, resulting in less obstructed airflow. Even when power output is high, the fan's speed can remain low to maintain quiet operation. It's usually difficult to manage acoustics well in a small, high-capacity enclosure. But Great Wall managed to achieve this through a combination of clever design and proper component choice. Corsair's engineers undoubtedly provided their feedback as well.

As usual, the first part of the transient filter is located on a small PCB. It consists of two Y capacitors, one X cap, and a choke. The same filter continues on the main PCB with the same number of X and Y caps, two CM chokes, and an MOV.

This is a small and inexpensive Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV). It can save the PSU and everything behind it from deadly power surges.

A single bridge rectifier is all we find. In most high-end PSUs there are at least two for lower energy losses. However, Great Wall probably wanted to use as few components as possible for maximum clearance between parts on its PCB.

We find a single Infineon IPZ60R099C7 FET and IDH06G65C6 boost diode in the APFC converter. The bulk capacitor is provided by Nippon Chemi-Con and its capacity is ample for a >17ms hold-up time.

The APFC controller is a Champion CM6502 IC. It is supported by a CM03AX Green PFC controller.

Two 60F2094s, arranged into a half-bridge topology, are used as the main switching FETs. A Champion CM6901X IC, installed on the main PCB's solder side, serves as the resonant controller. In the same area we find the supervisor IC, a IN1S429I-SCG, for which there is no information available online. Lastly, the driver IC for the main FETs is a Silicon Labs Si8230BD.

This is the power supply's main transformer. We damaged its sticker with a heat gun during the course of our protection feature testing.

The +12V rail is generated through four Alpha & Omega AON6590 FETs. Strangely enough, the SF600 Gold uses six of those FETs.

Filtering caps on the secondary side, which include a mix of polymer and electrolytics, are mostly provided by Chemi-Con. A single Rubycon capacitor is used by the 5VSB rail.

A PIC16F1824 MCU controls the fan speed profile. It's installed on the same board that hosts the VRMs responsible for generating the minor rails.

The DC-DC converters handling the minor rails employ four Nexperia PSMN2R0-30YL FETs. The common PWM controller is a Anpec APW7159C.

There are quite a few polymer caps on the front side of the modular board.

An Infineon ICE5QR1680AG quasi-resonant controller is responsible for the 5VSB rail.

Great Wall has solid production lines and Corsair is a demanding customer, so it comes as no surprise that this unit's soldering quality is top-notch.

The rifle bearing-based NR092L fan is the same one used in all of Corsair's SF (Gold and Platinum) models. A semi-passive mode should help extend its useful life, though we would have appreciated the ability to deactivate it. This would come handy in cases where the PSU has to be installed with the fan grille facing sideways or downward.

