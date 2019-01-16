Trending

Corsair SF600 Platinum PSU Review: Setting The SFX Performance Bar Higher

By

Editor's Choice

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature is between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

From 175W to 345W on the +12V rail and with load on the minor rails held below 40W, the SF600 Platinum's efficiency lands within the 92-94% range. And as you can see in the graph, we get ?90% efficiency readings for much of this PSU's operating range.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

The PCB's hottest part is the daughterboard hosting the DC-DC converters, since we apply 12A of load on the 5V and 3.3V rails. Still, the temperatures we measure never get out of hand, so there's no reason for Corsair's fan profile to get aggressive.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 January 2019 14:17
    Great review ARIS , I run the SF600 GOLD in my inwin case setup.
    Reply
  • Co BIY 16 January 2019 14:55
    Less than 1% efficiency difference between Gold and Platinum ? Hard to make that pay under any normal use scenario.

    Glad to see that they made several other improvements for the Platinum model.
    Reply
  • Co BIY 16 January 2019 15:14
    I don't see the load chart.
    Reply
  • iankphone 16 January 2019 19:28
    I just completed my ncase-m1 build with this. It's really good.

    8700K, 2080Ti. Like a boss. I'm not overclocking however (insufficient cooling for that).
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 17 January 2019 02:43
    Just wait now for the SF750 to get reviewed :)
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 17 January 2019 02:45
    21685936 said:
    Just wait now for the SF750 to get reviewed :)

    Looking forward to it. I will most likely get one for my next setup.
    Reply
  • smitty2k1 24 January 2019 14:01
    Did you test the SF600 platinum with Vega graphics cards? I'm getting the OCP to trip on my just running the Vega 56 in turbo mode. The same thing was happening with my older Silverstone SX-650G power supply, and Silverstone confirmed that they had made an engineering change to fix the OCP tripping.

    It only happens in Destiny 2, no other games. I'm curious if this is a widespread issue, or something else with my system. It seems the Vega cards are tough on PSUs.
    Reply