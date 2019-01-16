Corsair SF600 Platinum PSU Review: Setting The SFX Performance Bar Higher

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature is between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

From 175W to 345W on the +12V rail and with load on the minor rails held below 40W, the SF600 Platinum's efficiency lands within the 92-94% range. And as you can see in the graph, we get ?90% efficiency readings for much of this PSU's operating range.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The PCB's hottest part is the daughterboard hosting the DC-DC converters, since we apply 12A of load on the 5V and 3.3V rails. Still, the temperatures we measure never get out of hand, so there's no reason for Corsair's fan profile to get aggressive.

