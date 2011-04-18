Eight 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Memory Kits For P67 Express, Rounded Up

PNY And PQI

PNY Optima MD8192KD3-1333

Most memory firms target high-volume markets first, delivering high-performance parts simply to increase brand recognition. In PNY’s case, those priorities left the firm without any of its enthusiast-class XL8R modules at the even lower-volume 4 GB per module capacity. Lacking those specific parts, it decided to aim for our love of real value with its DDR3-1333 modules.

Speed-binning is used by most companies to remove the best parts from a batch and sell them at a higher price. One of the nice things about a company that doesn’t sell the faster parts is that it hasn’t removed the best of the batch. This is the case with PNY’s 4 GB modules, so we’re hoping for moderate overclocking capability at low cost.

With no factory-rated overclock, PNY’s Optima modules don’t need XMP. Instead, they default to the same DDR3-1333 CAS 9 settings as competitors, leaving overclocking at the discretion of overclockers.

PNY provides a lifetime warranty to the original purchaser of its DRAM products.

PQI Immortality Edition MFAFR602SA7001

Launched last June, we still haven’t seen PQI Immortality Edition Turbo D3-2000 (or its Part Number MFAFR602SA7001) for sale anywhere. The phoenix emblem is an adequate symbol for a series of RAM that disappears frequently, only to reemerge in the occasional review.

The lack of retail pricing prevents us from including Immortality Edition RAM in our value challenge, but we’ll include all of the benchmark data in hopes that someone will eventually spot this mythical bird in the wild.

Predating the recent launch of LGA 1155 platforms, Turbo D3-2000 modules carry XMP values familiar to overclockers of previous-generation processors. Our motherboard’s XMP option configured these as DDR3-1866 CAS 9, and SPD defaults these to DDR3-1333 CAS 9.

PQI includes a lifetime warranty on its DRAM modules.