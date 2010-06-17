System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $550 Gaming PC

Case, Power Supply, And Optical Drive
Case: Cooler Master Elite 330
The Cooler Master Elite 330 is a well-built Mid Tower case with an attractive appearance and equally attractive price. It includes a mesh front bezel, washable air filter, and room for an optional 120 mm intake fan.
Sporting a single 120 mm rear-mounted exhaust fan, the Elite 330 will not match the air flow of the Antec Three Hundred Illusion previously used in our March $750 Gaming PC. While shorter in height than the Three Hundred, the case is deeper front-to-back, allowing use of a 12” graphics card without the need for modifications. The case features a tool-free mechanism for each drive bay and expansion slot, but alternatively allows for the use of conventional screws as well.
Power Supply: Cooler Master eXtreme Power Plus RS-500-PCAR-A3
Besides the added cost of a second graphics card and a motherboard with CrossFire support, our previous $750 build used an $85 Antec EarthWatts 650W power supply. For the June build, $85 turned out to be the exact amount left over in our original budget to cover both our case and power supply together.
This Cooler Master eXtreme Power Plus 500W was priced at $40, with a combined 30A rating for the two +12V rails. Sporting just a single six-pin PCIe power connector, this isn’t a power supply meant for beastly graphics solutions, but is adequate for this miserly system.
Our alternate choice, also at this same price, would have been the familiar Antec EarthWatts 380W unit, with a 28A combined +12V rating. We've successfully overclocked a Core 2 Duo E8500 and Radeon HD 4850 with this power supply, but here I wanted to try something new, and liked the idea of incorporating a $100 Cooler Master trio in the build.
Optical Drive: Samsung Black 22x DVD Burner SATA Model SH-S223C
This OEM 22x SATA DVD burner has served our optical needs well in the past, and comes at a price we could easily afford.
You could get a EA 430W for about $49 @newegg...
Just a thought - you could save money on the mobo by going with TOM's favorite brand ASRock board with the 770 Chipset...So with the money saved, getting a better PSU would have been a good idea...
Again unlocking was successful the 50-50 chance do not apply to your tests.
But no surprise this is a just enough machine.
Very well balanced system. Very helpful to see a working system with just 2 gigs ram and break the stereo type that 4 is required.
Both have more cache, the Pentium dramatically so. The Athlon II x2 would almost certainly over clock better, since stock speed is much higher, and most sites show them generally able to get to 3.8 GHz at roughly 1.4v or lower with a stock heat sink. On top of this, they use less power. So, more cache, 250 MHz more with stock heat sink (maybe more with a better one), and more cache against an extra core. Probably for games it would be better, but not always.
The Pentium E6500 is probably better still. Getting it to around 4 GHz wouldn't be too hard, especially with an upgraded heat sink, and is generally faster clock per clock compared to an Athlon II x2. Power use is significantly lower too.
Neither are clearly better though. I would rather have a faster two core than a slower three core, but the latter certainly have advantages too.