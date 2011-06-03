Build Or Buy? Five Sub-$500 Store-Bought Systems Compared

|Intel
|15.17.16.64.2302
|AMD
|Catalyst 11.4
|Nvidia
|nForce 15.49
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis 2
|Test Set: High Quality, Fraps, DirectX 9 Rendering, A Walk In The Park
|Just Cause 2
|Steam Version, Built-in Benchmark "Concrete Jungle" Test Set: Custom High Details, No AA, 8x AF
|World of Warcraft: Cataclysm
|Fair Quality Settings, No AA, From Crushblow to The Krazzworks, Fraps, DirectX 9 Rendering
|Audio/Video Encoding
|Blender
|Version: 2.54 beta Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, Resolution: 1920x1080 Anti-Aliasing: 8x, Render: THG.blend frame 1
|Handbrake 0.9.4
|Version 0.9.4 Convert first .vob file from The Last Samurai (1 GB) to .mp4, High Profile
|Lame
|Version 3.98.3 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min. Convert WAV to MP3 audio format Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kbps)
|Productivity
|WinRAR 4.00 x64
|Version x64 4.00, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|Adobe Photoshop CS5
|CS5 Extended (64-bit) Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates filters
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.1.0, Performance
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.0.1.0 x64
I just configured an iBuyPower rig for $489. It has Athlon X2 250, 4gb Ram, 500GB HDD, 500w Power Supply, Liquid cooling, Radeon 6570. For $24 more bucks I could get a 6670.
I know its not a killer machine but it puts these big box vendors to shame.
Also if you already have windows OEM you can get it reactivated on a new PC if you get the right Microsoft rep, also lie about motherboard dieing and not replaceable... Some will choke up a code.
I know you mentioned the discrepancies in the article, but if you aren't going to try a little harder to make a good comparison you shouldn't even make the article. Shop around online at better retailers than Best Buy, find the very best systems you can that cost about $550, THEN compare those to your own system.
I still expect the prebuilt systems to fall behind, but the article we have here isn't even a real comparison.
sincerely,
Mackenzie
All you did was compared the systems performance and then list the Custom-built specs at the end without any benchmark comparison.
I was going to use this article for ALL of my friends to understand why they should build their own. But, since you guys compared the rainbow of feces available at Best Buy without showing the splendor that is home build, it's useless.
Come on...